Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Rethinking early Earth's atmosphere

August 28, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Two popular hypotheses about Earth's early atmosphere are being called into question, according to new reports. Researchers say the atmosphere of early Earth may have had quite high levels of oxygen (Nature 2006, 442, 908) and rising methane levels during the past ice age were produced by plants and wetlands, not a sudden belching of gas from ocean bottom clathrates (Science 2006, 313, 1109). Scientists had believed that atmospheric oxygen didn't arise in appreciable quantities until 2.4 billion years ago. Now, studies of sulfur isotopes in 2.7 billion- to 2.9 billion-year-old rocks in Australia (shown) by Pennsylvania State University geochemistry professor Hiroshi Ohmoto and colleagues indicate the rocks resemble their younger cousins, which were produced in an oxygen-rich atmosphere. It's also well-known that atmospheric methane levels rose steadily during the end of the last glacial period, contributing to global warming. Hinrich Schaefer at Oregon State University, Corvallis, and colleagues found that the carbon isotopic signatures in methane from ice cores show that the gas was likely steadily released from tropical wetlands and plants.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Global CO2 Breaches 400 PPM
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Geologic Sulfur Cycle Reexamined
Carbon Dioxide Decline Linked To Ancient Glaciation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE