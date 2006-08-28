Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Safety board issues new draft strategic plan

August 28, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) is seeking comments on a draft strategic plan released last week. The plan indicates that the board mostly will continue its efforts over the past three years; however, the board seeks to increase its focus on disseminating reports and findings more broadly through greater outreach. CSB has conducted more than 40 investigations since it began operating in late 1997 and has doubled the number of accident reports from four in 2002 to eight in fiscal 2006. The board notes that it can examine only a small number of chemical industry accidents. For instance, CSB reports that it screened some 645 chemical accidents in a recent 12-month period and found that the consequences of 18 accidents were serious enough to merit an investigation. However, the board's resources were sufficient to send investigators to only seven sites, and only five full-scale investigations resulted. From 1998 to 2006, the board issued 383 safety recommendations, of which 36% addressed significant national and corporate risks. CSB also notes that the average duration of the eight investigations reported in fiscal 2006 was 15 months, and the average cost of investigations was $159,000. The strategic plan is required every three years and can be seen at www.csb.gov.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US chemical safety board steps up accident probes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Chemical Safety Board remains short-staffed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Safety Board chair to resign

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE