Solvay forms Chinese HF joint venture

Solvay has agreed to form a hydrogen fluoride joint venture with China's Zhejiang Lantian Environmental Protection Hi-Tech Co. The companies plan to construct a 20,000-metric-ton-per-year HF plant at Zhejiang Quzhou Hi-Tech Industrial Park by 2007. Zhejiang Lantian will own 70% of the venture and Solvay, 30%. Solvay will use the plant's output for downstream units such as a fluorochemical plant in Onsan, South Korea, and a fluoropolymer unit planned for 2007 in Changshu, China. Zhejiang Lantian produces fluorochemical substitutes for ozone-depleting chemicals.
