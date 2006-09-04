Air Liquide has joined a Department of Energy-sponsored project to test the underground sequestration of CO2 emissions from fossil fuels. In an extension of a project it has worked on since 2003, Air Liquide's R&D center in Countryside, Ill., will participate in six CO2 injection tests. The center will provide 19,000 tons of liquid CO2 to be injected into the ground and will assist in analyzing whether the gas remains trapped in deep geological layers. Air Liquide says it is also involved in sequestration research in Canada and Poland.
