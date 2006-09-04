Applications Open For Frasch Grants

Proposals are being accepted for the 2007 Frasch Foundation grants to support research in the field of agricultural chemistry. The awards place an emphasis on projects that promise practical benefit to agricultural development in the U.S. The grants are supported by the Herman Frasch Foundation, a trust created under the will of Elizabeth Blee Frasch.
The grants will begin on July 1, 2007, and will continue for five years. The ACS Committee on Frasch Foundation Grants will recommend approximately 12 to 14 grants of $50,000 per year for the five-year period.
Research proposed for support should be primarily chemical or biochemical in nature. Projects that focus on nutrition, agronomy, genetics, or entomology are not usually favored.
Competition for 2007 grants will be limited to faculty in their first seven years of tenure-track status. Projects should involve graduate students or postdoctoral fellows in the research.
Application forms may be obtained from the Research Grants Office, ACS, 1155-16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036, (202) 872-4481; on the Web at chemistry.org/frasch.html; or by e-mail to fraschinfo@acs.org. Completed applications must be received by Oct. 2.
