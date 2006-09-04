Bayer sells lines to United

India's United Phosphorus has agreed to pay $56 million for several of Bayer CropScience's products. The deal includes the active ingredient for the systemic carbamate herbicide Asulam and two unspecified insecticides. United will get intellectual property and inventories but no production facilities. Bayer says it wants to focus on higher margin businesses. With annual sales of $480 million, United is India's largest agrochemical producer, Bayer says.
