The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

September 4, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 36
BASF is building a plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany, for semiconductor fabrication process chemicals. The "double-digit-million euro" plant is set to open late next year.

PolyPeptide Laboratories, the Torrance, Calif.-based peptides producer, will invest $11 million in a peptide plant in Ambernath, India. The plant is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2007.

BASF is investing $4.9 million in its acrylic emulsion facility in Monaca, Pa. The firm says the project, to be completed in second-quarter 2007, will boost capacity for coater-ready adhesives for the pressure-sensitive adhesives industry.

Huntsman Corp. is licensing ethanolamines technology to Thai Ethanolamines, which plans a 50,000-metric-ton-per-year ethanolamines plant in Map Ta Phut, Thailand, by early 2008. In addition to the technology license, Huntsman will provide follow-up services such as start-up assistance.

BASF will raise its capacity for formic acid by a total of 25,000 metric tons per year at plants in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and Nanjing, China. The moves will increase the company's formic acid capacity to 255,000 metric tons by the end of next year.

Suven Life Sciences and Eli Lilly & Co. will collaborate on preclinical research of molecules to treat central nervous system disorders. The companies did not quantify the scope of their collaboration.

