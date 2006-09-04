Call For Nominations For Esselen Award

The ACS northeastern section is seeking nominations for the Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest. The award is given annually to a chemist whose scientific and technical work has contributed to the public well-being and has thereby communicated positive values of the chemical profession. The significance of this work should have become apparent within the five years preceding nomination. The awardee must be a resident of the U.S. or Canada.
The award consists of a bronze medal and a check for $5,000. Travel expenses incidental to the conferring of this award will be reimbursed. The award will be presented at the April 12, 2007, meeting of the Northeastern Section. The awardee will deliver an address related to the work for which the honor is being conferred.
Nominations should include the names of two cosponsors, a biography of the nominee, a description of the work that has been recognized as communicating the positive values of the chemical profession, along with copies of pertinent articles and popular news and feature articles indicative of public interest. Joint nominations are acceptable.
Nominations should be sent by Oct. 15 to Robert Langer, c/o Karen Piper, 19 Mill Rd., Harvard, MA 01451. Inquiries may be made to Langer at (617) 253-3107, e-mail: rlanger@mit.edu; or Piper at (978) 456-8622, e-mail: piper28@attglobal.net. Award recipients will be notified by Feb. 1, 2007.
