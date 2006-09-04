Celanese gets acetate maker

Celanese has agreed to purchase Acetate Products Ltd., the cellulose acetate flake, tow, and film activities of Corsadi, a fibers company majority-owned by CVC Capital Partners, for an undisclosed sum. Acetate Products employs about 750 people at two sites in the U.K. and had sales last year of about $230 million. Celanese is already a leading manufacturer of cellulose acetate products.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter