Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Cirrus clouds from ammonia?

September 4, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ShareAlike 2.0 Germany
Credit: ShareAlike 2.0 Germany

Once thought to be formed purely from freezing water droplets, the ice crystals that make up thin and wispy cirrus clouds may also be nucleated by ammonium sulfate aerosol particles. If so, human activity could be affecting this type of cloud formation. Cirrus clouds are found high in the atmosphere, generally above 16,000 feet, and influence the greenhouse effect and how much radiation Earth reflects. Recently, it has been recognized that both insoluble and soluble particles might act as cirrus cloud crystal nuclei. Now, Jonathan P. D. Abbatt, a chemistry professor at the University of Toronto, and colleagues show that in the lab, ice crystals like those in cirrus clouds can also be formed from solid ammonium sulfate "seeds" (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1129726). Accounting for this newly recognized process in one climate model studied by Abbatt's group leads to predictions of cirrus clouds with fewer, but larger, ice crystals. The authors say further studies are needed to evaluate how agricultural emissions of ammonia could influence the formation of cirrus clouds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Untangling Sea Spray Aerosol Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fungus And Flowers Bring Spring Showers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sea Spray Aerosol Chemistry Clarified

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE