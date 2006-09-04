Codexis gets funds, sets R&D center

Codexis has raised $37 million in a fourth round of financing and expects to raise another $3 million in the next 60 days. The investment round was led by BioOne Capital of Singapore; existing investors in the biocatalysis company also participated. Codexis says it will establish a biocatalyst R&D center, which is tied to the investment, in Singapore by the third quarter of 2007. When fully staffed, the firm says, the center will employ up to 80 people focused on development of active pharmaceutical ingredients for generic drugs. Codexis currently employs about 130 people.
