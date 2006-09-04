Divisions Issue Calls for Papers

Calls for papers for the Spring 2007 ACS National Meeting (March 25-29, 2007) have been issued. The preliminary program for the meeting in Chicago will be published in the Jan. 29 issue of C&EN; the technical program will be in the March 5 issue. The society bylaw governing presentation of papers appears below.

ACS's Online Abstract Submittal System (OASYS) opened on Aug. 28 for Chicago abstracts. Please visit OASYS at oasys.acs.org.

One of the themes for the Chicago meeting is sustainability. Anyone interested in participating in special sessions on water supply, food supply, and energy supply outlined in the box on page 85 should contact the session organizers.

Society bylaw governing papers

Bylaw VI, Sec. 6, governs presentation at society meetings.

a. The term "paper" shall include any scientific presentation that can be reduced to writing.

b. No paper shall be presented at a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting unless its title and author(s) appear on the program for the meeting. However, the President, with the concurrence of either the Chair of the Board of Directors or the Vice-Chair of the Council Policy Committee, may authorize an extraordinary symposium at a national meeting provided that

c. No paper by a chemical scientist residing in the United States who is not a member of the Society shall appear on the program of a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting of the Society unless it be a joint paper with one or more Society members, or unless for a national, regional, or national-divisional meeting the author has been invited to present the paper at a symposium organized by a Division of the Society or by Sections of the Society, and the Chair of such Division or of the host Section has certified to the Executive Director of the Society prior to publication of the program that presentation by the author of such paper is important to the success of the symposium.

d. Rules corresponding to paragraphs a, b, and c of this section for a cooperative meeting shall be subject to agreement in advance between the organizations concerned but should conform, insofar as possible, to this Bylaw and be subject to approval by the Executive Director of the Society.

e. The Society assumes no responsibility for the statements or opinions expressed by individuals in papers or discussions thereof.

f. The President shall have authority to exclude any paper from a program at any time prior to its scheduled presentation at a meeting of the Society.

Board Regulation VII, No. 3, supplements Bylaw VI, Sec. 6, as follows:

a. Authorship of papers shall be accredited only to individuals and not to companies or laboratories.

b. Therapeutic Papers. It is the policy of the Society to encourage the presentation of chemical papers with pharmacological and physiological aspects but to discourage presentation, by other than qualified clinical investigators, of papers in which clinical interpretations are the principal contribution. Divisions shall adhere to this policy when determining the acceptability of papers for their meeting programs. The Divisions also are urged to exclude from their programs, and especially from any abstracts issued, statements recommending procedures for the treatment of human disease or announcement of any "cures" not confirmed by competent medical authority. Any author contributing a paper that includes discussion of the treatment of human disease must submit for review, by representatives of the appropriate Division, a complete manuscript in addition to an abstract.

Notes: Submission of papers for presentation at an ACS meeting does not constitute submission for publication in an ACS journal. Regulations for the acceptance of papers to be presented as part of divisional meetings vary for each division. However, publication of papers in ACS journals is based upon the earliest date of receipt of the complete paper by the appropriate editor.

The council has empowered officers of divisions to request any paper in advance, so that it may be passed upon and an indication made to the author as to whether he or she is to read the entire paper or to abstract it to allow time for discussion.

Special attention should be given to the misuse of trade names, secret formulas, or secret processes in papers at national meetings of the society.

It is requested that authors avoid the use of trade names in papers presented at ACS meetings. Chairs are responsible for enforcing this policy.

AGRICULTURAL & FOOD CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: A. M. Rimando, USDA-ARS, Natural Products Utilization Research Unit, P.O. Box 8048, University, MS 38677, (662) 915-1037, fax (662) 915-1035, arimando@msa-oxford.ars.usda.gov

Abstracts due Nov. 13.

Drought. J. Finley, A. M. Todd Group, 150 Domorah Dr., Montgomeryville, PA 18936-9633, (215) 469-1976, fax (215) 628-8651, jfinley@amtodd.com; J. V. Leland, Kraft Foods, Global Technology & Quality, 801 Waukegan Rd., Glenview, IL 60025, (847) 646-7491, fax (847) 646-3441, jleland@kraft.com

Functional Plant Phenolics. M. Berhow, USDA-ARS, Natl. Ctr. for Agricultural Utilization Research, 1815 North University St., Peoria, IL 61604, (309) 681-6347, fax (309) 681-6686, Berhowma@ncaur.usda.gov

General Papers. A. M. Rimando

General Posters. A. M. Rimando

Graduate Student Symposium. C. J. Brown, 28 Tee-Ar Pl., Princeton, NJ 08540, (609) 924-3819, brinec11@verizon.net

Mass Transfer in Packaging Systems. S. J. Risch, School of Packaging, Michigan State U, 135 Packaging Bldg., East Lansing, MI 48824-1223, (517) 355-9117, fax (517) 353-8999, sjrisch@msu.edu; M. Rubino, School of Packaging, Michigan State U, East Lansing, MI 48824, (517) 355-0172, fax (517) 353-8999, mariar@msu.edu; R. Auras, School of Packaging, Michigan State U, East Lansing, MI 48824, (517) 432-3254, fax (517) 353-8999, aurasraf@mail.msu.edu

Micro/Nano Encapsulation of Active Food Ingredients. Q. Huang, Dept. of Food Science, Rutgers, State U of New Jersey, 65 Dudley Rd., New Brunswick, NJ 08901, (732) 932-7193, fax (732) 932-6776, qhuang@aesop.rutgers.edu; P. Given, Pepsi-Cola Co., 100 Stevens Ave., Valhalla, NY 10595, (914) 742-4563, fax (914) 742-4937, peter.given@pepsi.com; M. C. Qian, Dept. of Food Science & Technology, Oregon State U, 100 Wiegand Hall, Corvallis, OR 97331, (541) 737-9114, fax (541) 737-1877, michael.qian@oregon state.edu

Natural Products, Diets & Cancer Prevention. N. Suh, Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, Rutgers, State U of New Jersey, Dept. of Chemical Biology, 164 Frelinghuysen Rd., Piscataway, NJ 08854, (732) 445-3400 ext. 226, fax (732) 445-0687, nsuh@rci.rutgers.edu; A. M. Rimando

Soluble Cellulose as Dietary Fiber in Human Health. S. Lynch, Dow Chemical Co., Paris, France, (706) 552-1416, Slynch@dow.com; M. Turowski, Methocel Food Group, Dow Chemical, Larkin Lab 216, 1691 North Swede Rd., Midland, MI 48667, (989) 638-3934, mturowski@dow.com; W. H. Yokoyama, Western Regional Research Ctr., USDA-ARS, 800 Buchanan St., Albany, CA 94710-1105, (510) 559-5695, fax (510) 559-5777, wally@pw.usda.gov

AGROCHEMICALS

Program Chair: J. J. Johnston, Analytical Chemistry Project, USDA/APHIS/WS Natl. Wildlife Research Ctr., 4101 LaPorte Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80521, (970) 266-6082, fax (970) 266-6063, john.j.johnston@aphis.usda.gov

Abstracts due Nov. 17.

ACS Intl. Award for Research in Agrochemicals: Symposium in Honor of Gerald T. Brooks

Agricultural Biomass, Biobased Products & Biofuels (oral and poster submissions). J. N. Seiber, Western Regional Research Ctr., USDA-ARS, 800 Buchanan St., Albany, CA 94710, (510) 559-5600/5601, fax (510) 559-5963, jseiber@pw.usda.gov; C. J. Hapeman, Environmental Management & Byproduct Utilization Lab, USDA-ARS, 10300 Baltimore Ave., Beltsville, MD 20705, (301) 504-6451, fax(301) 504-5048, hapemanc@ba.ars.usda.gov; J. H. Massey, Plant & Soil Sciences, Mississippi State U, 117 Dorman Hall, Mississippi State, MS 39762, (662) 325-4725, fax (662) 325-8742, jmassey@pss.msstate.edu; J. R. Barone, Environmental Management & Byproduct Utilization Lab, USDA/ARS/ANRI, Bldg. 012, Rm. 1-3, BARC-West, 10300 Baltimore Ave., Beltsville, MD 20705, (301) 504-5905, fax (301) 504-5992, baronej@ba.ars.usda.gov

Analytical Advancements In Nutrient Analysis & Agricultural Contaminant Detection (oral and poster submissions). B. Hall, Mosaic, 3095 Country Rd. 640, Mulberry, FL 33860, (863) 428-7161, Bill.Hall@mosaicco.com

Estimation of Environmental Exposure to Agrochemicals Using Spatial Data Analysis & Geographic Information Systems (oral and poster submissions). S. H. Jackson, Environmental Risk Assessment, BASF, 26 Davis Dr., P.O. Box 13528, Research Triangle Park, NC 27709, (919) 547-2349, jacksosh@basf.com; R. J. Gilliom, U.S. Geological Survey, Placer Hall, 6000 J St., Sacramento, CA 95819, (916) 278-3094, fax (916) 278-3071, rgilliom@usgs.gov; P. Hendley, Global Environmental Sciences, Syngenta Crop Protection, 410 Swing Rd., P.O. Box 18300, Greensboro, NC 27410, (336) 632-6112, paul.hendley@syngenta.com

General AGRO Papers: New Developments & Issues in Agrochemical Sciences. J. J. Johnston

General AGRO Posters: New Developments & Issues in Agrochemical Sciences. J. J. Johnston

Glyphosate-Resistant Crops & Weeds: Present & Future (oral submissions). S. O. Duke, Natural Products Utilization Research Unit, USDA, Agriculture Research Ctr. Natl. Ctr. for the Development of Natural Products, P.O. Box 8048, University, MS 38677, (662) 915-1036, fax (662) 915-1035, sduke@olemiss.edu; S. Powles,U of Western Australia, Crawley WA, Australia, 61 8 93807833, spowles@agric.uwa.edu.au

Glyphosate-Resistant Crops: Present & Future (poster submissions). S. O. Duke; S. Powles

Recent Advances in Sustainable Household, Structural & Residential Pest Management (oral and poster submissions). C. J. Peterson, Wood Products Insect Research Unit, USDA Forest Service, 201 Lincoln Green, Starkville, MS 39759, (662) 325-0199, fax (662) 325-6645, cjpeterson@fs.fed.us; D. M. Stout II, Natl. Exposure Research Lab, EPA, MD-56, Research Triangle Park, NC 27711, (919) 541-5767, fax (919) 541-0905, stout.dan@epa.gov

Sustainable Forest Pest Management (oral and poster submissions). E. A. Arthur, Metabolism Soil & Water, Bayer CropScience, 17745 South Metcalf Ave., Stilwell, KS 66085, (913) 433-5328, fax (913) 433-5389, ellen.arthur@bayercropscience.com; C. J. Peterson; R. Ripperger, Bayer CropScience, (913) 433-5316, randy.ripperger@bayercropscience.com

Veterinary Pharmaceuticals in the Environment (oral and poster submissions). K. L. D. Henderson, Dept. of Entomology, Iowa State U, 115 Insectary Bldg., Ames, IA 50011-3140, (515) 294-8667, fax (515) 294-4757, hendersk@iastate.edu; J. R. Coats, Dept. of Entomology, Iowa State U, Pesticide Toxicology Lab, Ames, IA 50011-3140, (515) 294-4776, fax (515) 294-4757, jcoats@iastate.edu

Young Scientist Pre- & Postdoctoral Research Award Symp. A. S. Felsot, Food & Environmental Quality Lab, Washington State U, 2710 University Dr., Richland, WA 99338, (509) 372-7365, fax (509) 372-7460, afelsot@tricity.wsu.edu

ANALYTICAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: C. G. Enke, Dept. of Chemistry, U of New Mexico, Clark Hall, Albuquerque, NM 87131, (505) 277-3159, enke@unm.edu

Will not meet in Chicago. Programming at Pittcon in the spring and at the ACS fall national meeting in Boston.

BIOCHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY

Program Chairs: T. A. Good, Dept. of Chemical & Biochemical Engineering, U of Maryland, Baltimore County, 1000 Hilltop Cir., Baltimore, MD 21250, (410) 455-3405, fax (410) 455-1049, tgood@umbc.edu; A. A. Shukla, Purification Process Development, Amgen, 1201 Amgen Court West, Seattle, WA 98119, (206) 265-7257, shuklaa@amgen.com

Will not meet in Chicago.

BIOLOGICAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: K. N. Allen, Dept. of Physiology & Biophysics, R702, Boston U School of Medicine, 715 Albany St., Boston, MA 02118-2394, (617) 638-4398, fax (617) 638-4273, allen@med-xtal.bu.edu

Will not meet in Chicago.

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & MANAGEMENT

Program Chair: J. L. Bryant, Pacific Northwest Natl. Lab, 902 Battelle Blvd., Mail Stop K6-50, Richland, WA 99352, (509) 375-3765, fax (509) 375-5921, janetl bryant@pnl.gov

Abstracts due Dec. 5.

2007 ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry: Award Symp. in Honor of the 2007 Recipient

General Papers Pertaining to Management of the Chemical Enterprise

CARBOHYDRATE CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: M. Manoharan, Drug Discovery, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, 300 Third St., Cambridge, MA 02493,(617) 551-8319, mmanoharan@alnylam.com

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

CELLULOSE & RENEWABLE MATERIALS

Program Chair: O. J. Rojas, Forest Biomaterials Lab, C of Natural Resources, North Carolina State U, Campus Box 8005, Raleigh, NC 27695-8005, (919) 513-7494, fax (919) 515-6302, ojrojas@ncsu.edu

Abstracts due Nov. 20.

Cellulose-Based & Other Green Composites. J. P. Hinestroza, Dept. of Textiles & Apparel, Cornell U, 242 Van Rensselaer Hall, Ithaca, NY 27606, (607) 255-3151, fax (607) 255-1093, jh433@cornell.edu

Functionalization of Renewable Materials. G. Buschle-Diller, Dept. of Textile Engineering, Auburn U, 115 Textile Bldg., Auburn, AL 36849-5327, (334) 844-5468, giselabd@eng.auburn.edu; G. M. Guebitz, Inst. for Environmental Biotechnology, Graz U of Technology, Petersgasse 12, Graz, 8010, Austria, 43 316 873 8312, fax 43 316 873 8815, guebitz@tugraz.at; A. Cavaco-Paulo, Dept. de Engenharia Textil, U do Minho, 4800 058 Guimaraes, Portugal, 351 253 510 280, fax 351 253 510293, artur@det.uminho.pt

Green Chemistry & the Forestry Products Industry. J. C. Warner, Ctr. for Green Chemistry, U of Massachusetts Lowell, One University Ave., Lowell, MA 01854, (978) 934-4543, john_warner@uml.edu

Model Cellulosic Surfaces. M. Roman, Dept. of Wood Science & Forest Products, Virginia Tech, 230 Cheatham Hall, Blacksburg, VA 24061, (540) 231-1421, fax (540) 231-8176, maren.roman@vt.edu; S. J. Eichhorn, Manchester Materials Science Centre, UMIST/U of Manchester, Grosvenor St., Manchester M1 7HS, U.K., 44 161 200 5982, fax 44 161 200 3636, stephen.j.eichhorn@umist.ac.uk

Nanotechnology: A Fiber Perspective. D. S. Argyropoulos, Forest Biomaterials Lab, C of Natural Resources, North Carolina State U, Raleigh, NC 27695-8005, (919) 515-7708, fax (919) 515-6302, dsargyro@ncsu.edu; L. A. Lucia, Forest Biomaterials Lab, C of Natural Resources, North Carolina State U, Raleigh, NC 27695-8005, (919) 515-7707, fax (919) 515-6302, lucian.lucia@ncsu.edu; O. J. Rojas

Polysaccharide Processing: The Essential Component in a Sustainable Energy Future. W. T. Winter, Cellulose Research Inst., Dept. of Chemistry, SUNY-ESF, 121 Edwin C. Jahn Lab, Syracuse, NY 13210, (315) 470-6876, fax (315) 470-6856, wtwinter@syr.edu

Protective Fibers with Military & Medical Applications. J. V. Edwards, Southern Regional Research Ctr., 1100 Robert E. Lee Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124, (504) 286-4360, fax (504) 286-4271, vedwards@srrc.ars.usda.gov; S. C. Goheen, Chemical & Biological Sciences, Battelle Northwest, Richland, WA 99352, (509) 376-3286, fax (509) 376-2329, steve.goheen@pnl.gov

Synthesis & Structure/Property Relationships of Polysaccharides (Anselme Payen Award Symp.). K. J. Edgar, Research Labs, Eastman Chemical, P.O. Box 1972, Kingsport, TN 37662, (423) 229-4396, fax (423) 229-4558, kjedgar@eastman.com

CHEMICAL EDUCATION

Program Chairs: C. Middlecamp, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Wisconsin, Madison, 1101 University Ave., Madison, WI 53706, (608) 263-5647, chmiddle@wisc.edu; W. E. Jones Jr., Dept. of Chemistry, State U of New York, Binghamton, NY 13902, (607) 777-2421, fax (607) 777-4478, wjones@binghamton.edu; G. M. Bodner, Dept. of Chemistry, Purdue U, 560 Oval Dr.,West Lafayette, IN 47907, (765) 494-5313, fax (765) 494-0239, gmbodner@purdue.edu

Abstracts due Nov. 14.

Advances in Teaching Chemistry at the Nanoscale at the K-12 Level. G. M. Bodner

Bridging Research & Service: The Discovery Corps Experience Tomorrow

Bringing Authentic Research into the Undergraduate Lab. D. J. Wink, Dept. of Chemistry (MC 111), U of Illinois, Chicago, 845 West Taylor St., Chicago, IL 60607, (312) 413-7383, fax (312) 996-0431, dwink@uic.edu

Bringing Research to the Undergraduate Course Curriculum. S. Lutz, Dept. of Chemistry, Emory U, 1515 Dickey Dr., Atlanta, GA 30322, (404) 712-2170, fax (404) 727-6586, sal2@emory.edu

Chemical Evolution I: From Origins of Life to Modern Society. L. Zaikowski, Dept. of Chemistry, Dowling C, Idle Hour Blvd., Oakdale, NY 11769, (631) 244-3180, fax (631) 244-1033, zaikowsl@dowling.edu; J. M. Friedrich, Dept. of Earth & Planetary Sciences, American Museum of Natural History, Central Park West at 79th St., New York, NY 10024, (212) 316-5144, fried@amnh.org

Chemical Evolution II: Chemical Change across Space & Time. L. Zaikowski; J. M. Friedrich

Communicating Chemistry. J. C. Kotz, Dept. of Chemistry, State U of New York, C at Oneonta, Ravine Pkwy., Oneonta, NY 13820, (607) 436-2454, fax (607) 436-2654, kotzjc@oneonta.edu; L. Fine, Dept. of Chemistry, Columbia U, New York, NY, (212) 854-2017, lf4@columbia.edu

Development & Implementation of Learning Objectives in Chemistry Departments: A View of Progress at a Myriad of Institutions. M. Towns, Chemistry, Purdue U, 560 Oval Dr., West Lafayette, IN 47907-2084, (765) 285-8075, mhtowns @bsu.edu

Educating the Public about the Challenges for Improving the Quality of Drinking Water. C. Li, R&D Department, Selecto Scientific, 3980 Lakefield Ct., Suwanee, GA 30024, (678) 475-3459, fax (678) 475-1179, cang@selectoinc.com

Exploring & Exploiting Nature with Biomimetics. S. Mitra, Dept. of Chemistry, Ohio State U, 100 West 18th Ave., Newman Wolfrom Lab of Chemistry, Columbus, OH 43210-1185, (614) 292-4459,fax (614) 292-4647, smitra@chemistry.ohio-state.edu

General Papers. T. A. Miller, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Connecticut, 55 North Eagleville Rd., Unit 3060, Storrs, CT 06269-3060, (860) 486-3052, fax (860) 486-2981, tyson.miller@uconn.edu

General Posters.

High School Program: Inquiring Minds Want To Know. L. R. Marek, Dept. of Chemistry (MC111), U of Illinois, Science & Engineering South, 845 West Taylor St., Room 4500, Chicago, IL 60607-7061, (312) 996-4510, lmarek2@uic.edu; A. LeFevre, Niles West High School, 5701 Oakton St., Skokie, IL 60077, (847) 626-2771, amilef@niles-hs.k12.il.us

<br />Impending Issues in Chemistry Teacher Education. W. J. F. Hunter, Dept. of Chemistry, Illinois State U, Normal, IL 61761, (309) 438-7905, fax (309) 438-5538, whunter@ilstu.edu

Modernizing the Undergraduate Laboratory with Research & Instrumentation. A. Grushow, Dept. of Chemistry, Biochemistry & Physics, Rider U, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648, (609) 896-5095, fax (609) 895-5782, grushow@rider.edu

Nanotechnology in Undergraduate Education. K. A. O. Pacheco, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Northern Colorado, Ross Hall, Campus Box 98, Greeley, CO 80639, (970) 351-2148, fax (970) 351-1269, kimberly.pacheco@unco.edu

NSF-Catalyzed Innovations in the Undergraduate Curriculum. S. H. Hixson, Div. of Undergraduate Education, Natl. Science Foundation, 4201 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22230, (703) 292-4623, fax (703) 292-9015, shixson@nsf.gov

Sustainability & Chemical Education: Industry's Perspective. (Cosponsored with IEC & CEI.) M. Fisher, Dept. of Chemistry, Saint Vincent C, 300 Fraser Purchase Rd., Latrobe, PA 15650, (724) 539-9761 ext. 2356, fax (724) 537-4554, mfisher@stvincent.edu

Synthesizing New Chemists: A Discussion in Practitioner Development. G. Bhattacharyya, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Oregon, Eugene, OR 97403-1253, (541) 346-0998, gautamb@uoregon.edu

Teaching Chemistry to the Visually Impaired. D. Wohlers, Div. of Science, Truman State U, Kirksville, MO 63501, (660) 785-4625, fax (660) 785-4045, wohlers@truman.edu

Using Social Networking Tools To Teach Chemistry. A. Gay, Ctr. for Inquiry in Science Teaching & Learning, Washington U in St. Louis, Campus Box 1183, One Brookings Dr., St. Louis, MO 63130-4899, (314) 935-8465, fax (314) 935-6784, agay@wustl.edu; H. Pence, Dept. of Chemistry, State U of New York, Oneonta, NY 13820, (607) 436-3179, fax (607) 436-2654, pencehe@oneonta.edu

CHEMICAL HEALTH & SAFETY

Program Chairs: D. M. Decker, Office of Environmental Health & Safety, U of California, Davis, One Shields Ave., Davis, CA 96516, (530) 754-7964, dmdecker@ucdavis.edu; S. Wawzyniecki Jr., Dept. of Environmental Health & Safety, U of Connecticut, 3102 Horsebarn Hill Rd., Unit 4097, Storrs, CT 06269, (860) 486-1110, fax (860) 486-1106, stefan.w@uconn.edu

Abstracts due Nov. 10.

Chemical Health & Safety. R. W. Phifer, WC Environmental, 1085C Andrew Dr., P.O. Box 1718, West Chester, PA 19380, (610) 696-9220, fax (610) 344-7519, rphifer@glasmesh.com; F. K. Wood-Black, Refining, ConocoPhillips, 600 North Dairy Ashford, TA 3002, Houston, TX 77079, (281) 293-4598, Frankie.K.Wood-Black@conocophillips.com

Chemical Safety in a Clinical Setting. K. G. Benedict, Environmental, Health & Safety, Pfizer Global Research & Development, 2800 Plymouth Rd., Ann Arbor, MI 48105, (734) 622-7516, fax (734) 622-4912, kathryn.benedict@pfizer.com

New Perspectives on Managing Laboratory Waste. R. W. Phifer; E. A. Talley, Environment Health & Safety, Weill Medical C, Cornell U, 418 East 71st St., Suite 62, New York, NY 10021, (212) 746-6201, fax (212) 746-8288, ert2002@med.cornell.edu

Safety & Health Issues for Small Chemical Businesses.

Special Regulatory Requirements for Chemical Security. N. Langerman, Advanced Chemical Safety, 7563 Convoy Ct., San Diego, CA 92111, (858) 874-5577, fax (858) 874-8239, neal@chemical-safety.com; K. B. Jeskie, Physical Sciences Directorate, Oak Ridge Natl. Lab, P.O. Box 2008, MS-6230, Oak Ridge, TN 37831-6230, (865) 574-4945, jeskiekb@ornl.gov

Teaching Safety: Learning by Accident. G. H. Wahl Jr., Dept. of Chemistry, NC State U, Raleigh, NC 27965-8204, (919) 515-2941, fax (919) 515-3757, george_wahl@ncsu.edu; T. O. Murdock, Medtronic, 710 Medtronic Pkwy., Minneapolis, MN 55432, (763) 505-4562, fax (763) 505-4712, thomas.o.murdock@medtron ic.com

CHEMICAL INFORMATION

Program Chair: T. Wright, Elsevier MDL, 2440 Camino Ramon, San Ramon, CA 94583, (925) 543-7815, fax (925) 543-7553, terryw@mdli.com

Abstracts due Nov. 17.

CHEMICAL TECHNICIANS

Program Chair: L. R. Dillard, Technology, Eastman Chemical, P.O. Box 1972, Kingsport, TN 37662, (423) 229-5430, fax (423) 224-0123, ldillard@eastman.com

Abstracts due Dec. 5.

General Papers. S. Bloxom, Dow Chemical, 1712 Bldg., Midland, MI 48674, (989) 636-4366, sabloxom@dow.com

General Posters. S. Bloxom

CHEMICAL TOXICOLOGY

Program Chair: T. M. Penning, Ctr. of Excellence in Environmental Toxicology, Dept. of Pharmacology, U of Pennsylvania, 3620 Hamilton Walk, Philadelphia, PA 19104-6084, (215) 898-9445, fax (215) 563-7180, penning@pharm.med.upenn.edu

Will not meet in Chicago.

CHEMISTRY & THE LAW

Program Chair: J. J. Hasford, Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, 901 New York Ave., N.W., Washington, DC 20001, (202) 408-4000, justin.hasford@finnegan.com

Abstracts due Nov. 17.

An Overview of the Technology Transfer Process & Creation & Preservation of Value Therefrom. B. C. Meadows, Needle & Rosenberg, 999 Peachtree St., Suite 1000, Atlanta, GA 30309, (678) 420-9300, fax (678) 420-9301, bmeadows@needlerosenberg.com

Beyond the Bench: Nontraditional Careers in Chemistry. J. J. Hasford

Ensuring the Effective Patent Protection of Innovative Molecular Technology

Sci-Mix J. J. Hasford

The Many Faces of CHAL: Where Chemistry Meets the Law. J. J. Hasford

COLLOID & SURFACE CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: R. Nagarajan, MST/SS&TD, U.S. Natick Soldier Ctr., Kansas St., Natick, MA 01760, (508) 233-4679, fax (508) 233-4469, rxn@psu.edu

Abstracts due Nov. 15.

Biological Surface Chemistry. P. S. Cremer, Dept. of Chemistry, Texas A&M U, MS 3255, College Station, TX 77843, (979) 862-1200, fax (979) 845-7561, cremer@mail.chem.tamu.edu; G-Y. Liu, Dept. of Chemistry, U of California, One Shields Ave., Davis, CA 95616, (530) 754-9678, fax (530) 752-8995, liu@chem.ucdavis.edu

Fundamental Research in Colloid & Surface Chemistry. R. Nagarajan

Nanoparticles: Synthesis, Passivation, Stabilization & Functionalization. R. Nagarajan; T. A. Hatton, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Massachusetts Inst. of Technology, Cambridge, MA 02139, (617) 253-4588, fax (617) 253-8723, tahatton @mit.edu

COMPUTERS IN CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: J. D. Madura, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Ctr. for Computational Sciences & Duquesne U, 308 Mellon Hall, 600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15282, (412)396-6341, fax (412) 396-5683, madura@duq.edu

Abstracts due Nov. 17.

Barry Honig 65th Birthday Symp.: Biological Applications of Implicit-Solvent Models. C. F. Wong, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Missouri, St. Louis, MO 63121, (314) 516-5318, wongch@umsl.edu; R. A. Friesner, Dept. of Chemistry & Ctr. for Biomolecular Simulation, Columbia U, New York, NY 10027, (212) 854-7606, fax (212) 854-7454, rich@chem.columbia.edu; D. Murray, Dept. of Microbiology & Immunology, Weill Medical C of Cornell U, 1300 York Ave., Box 62, New York, NY 10021, (212) 746-1184, fax (212) 746-8587, dim2007@med.cornell.edu

De Novo Design Coupled to Synthetic Feasibility. D. F. Ortwine, Discovery Research Informatics Department, Pfizer Global Research & Development, 2800 Plymouth Rd., Ann Arbor, MI 48105, (734) 622-7309, fax (734) 622-2782, dan.ortwine@pfizer.com

General Oral: Drug Discovery

General Oral: Molecular Mechanics

General Oral: Quantum Chemistry

Poster Session. J. D. Madura

Symposium Honoring Yvonne Martin. A. Tropsha, Lab for Molecular Modeling, School of Pharmacy, U of North Carolina, CB 7360, Beard Hall, School of Pharmacy, Chapel Hill, NC 27599-7360, (919)966-2955, fax (919) 966-0204, alex_tropsha@unc.edu; R. D. Cramer, Tripos, 1699 South Hanley Rd., St. Louis, MO 63144, (314) 647-1099, fax (314) 647-9241, cramer@tripos.com

ENVIRONMENTAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: G. Coimbatore, Inst. of Environmental & Human Health, Texas Tech U, Box 41163, Lubbock, TX 79409-1163, (806) 885-0310, fax (806) 885-4577, gopal.coimbatore@tiehh.ttu.edu

Abstracts due Nov. 10.

A two- to four-page extended abstract must be submitted to the organizer within one week of abstract submittal. All general papers are poster presentations.

Abiotic & Biotic Factors Affecting Contaminant Transformation at Iron Oxide Surfaces. D. E. Giammar, Environmental Engineering Science Program, Washington U in St. Louis, Box 1180, One Brookings Dr., St. Louis, MO 63130, (314) 935-6849, fax (314) 935-5464, giammar@wustl.edu; M. L. McCormick, Dept. of Biology, Hamilton C, 198 College Hill Rd., Clinton, NY 13323, (315) 859-4832, mmccormi@ham ilton.edu; E. J. O'Loughlin, Biosciences Div., Argonne Natl. Lab, Bldg 203, Room E-137, 9700 South Cass Ave., Argonne, IL 60439, (630) 252-9902, fax (630) 252-5498, oloughlin@anl.gov

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology (in Memory of Joseph J. Breen). R. A. Hathaway, Hathaway Consulting, 1810 Georgia St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701-3816, (573) 334-3827, fax (573) 334-2551, ruthh@hathawayconsultingllc.net

Environmental Characterization, Impacts & Applications of Nanocarbons. S. Agnihotri, Dept. of Civil & Environmental Engineering, U of Tennessee, 73 APerkins Hall, Knoxville, TN 37996-2010, (865) 974-7728, fax (865) 974-2669, sagni hot@utk.edu

Environmental Transport, Fate, Effects & Models of Atmospheric Pollutants. H. A. Khwaja, Dept. of Environmental Health & Toxicology, U of Albany, School of Public Health, Wadsworth Ctr., Room D-308, Albany, NY 12201, (518) 474-0516, fax (518) 473-2895, hak@csc.albany.edu; S. Zhou, Dept. of Environmental Health & Toxicology, U of Albany, School of Public Health, Wadsworth Ctr., Room D-308, Albany, NY 12201, (518) 474-6693, fax (518) 405-5085, zhoux@wadsworth.org

General Papers. G. Coimbatore

New Energy Technology. M. Chemie, Forschung & Entwicklung, Rudower Chaussee 29, Berlin, 12489, Germany, 030 63 922 566, fax 030 98 312 306, info@marwan-chemie.fta-berlin.de

Occurrence, Formation, Health Effects & Control of Disinfection By-products in Drinking Water. T. Karanfil, Dept. of Environmental Engineering & Science, Clemson U, 342 Computer Ct., Anderson, SC 29625, (864) 656-1005, fax (864) 656-0672, tkaranf@clemson.edu; S. W. Krasner, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, 700 Moreno Ave., La Verne, CA 91750, (909) 392-5083, fax (909) 392-5246, skrasner@mwdH2O.com; P. K. Westerhoff, Dept. of Civil & Environmental Engineering, Ira A. Fulton School of Engineering, Arizona State U, P.O. Box 875306, Tempe, AZ 85287-5306, (480) 965-2885, fax (480) 965-0557, p.westerhoff@asu.edu; Y. Xie, Environmental Engineering, Penn State Harrisburg, 777 West Harrisburg Pike, Middletown, PA 17057, (717) 948-6415, fax (717) 948-6580, yxx4@psu.edu

Remediation Technologies for Chromium. J. L. Gardea-Torresdey, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Texas, El Paso, 500 University Ave., El Paso, TX 79968, (915) 747-5359, fax (915) 747-5748, jgardea@utep.edu

FLUORINE CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: G. K. S. Prakash, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Southern California, Loker Hydrocarbon Research Inst., Los Angeles, CA 90089, (213) 740-5984, fax (213) 740-6679, prakash@methyl.usc.edu

Abstracts due Nov. 17.

FUEL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: J. J. Helble, Thayer School of Engineering, Dartmouth C, 8000 Cummings Hall, Hanover, NH 03755-8000, (603) 646-2238, fax (603) 646-2959, joseph.j.helble@dartmouth.edu

Abstracts due Nov. 17.

Carbon Nanoparticles & Nanotubes. H. Richter, Nano-C, 33 Southwest Park, Westwood, MA 02090, (781) 407-9417, fax (781) 407-9417, hrichter@nano-c.com; M. Kraft, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, U of Cambridge, Cambridge, U.K., 44 12 2376 2784, fax 44 12 2333 4796, mk306@cam.ac.uk

Carbon Sequestration. L. Olander, Nicholas Inst., Duke U, Box 90328, Durham, NC 27708, (919) 613-8713, fax (919) 613-8712, lydia.olander@duke.edu; S. Benson, Earth Sciences, Lawrence Berkeley Natl. Lab, One Cyclotron Rd., M/S 90-1116, Berkeley, CA 94720, (510) 486-5875, fax (510) 486-5686, SMBenson@lbl.gov

Chemistry of HAP (PAH) Formation. E-J. Shin, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, CO 80401, (303) 384-2046, eshin@mines.edu; R.Evans, Natl. Renewable Energy Lab, 1617 Cole Blvd., Golden, CO 80401-3393, (303) 384-6284, fax (303) 384-6363, bob_evans@nrel.gov

Clean Coal. T. H. Fletcher, Chemical Engineering Dept., Brigham Young U, 350 CB, Provo, UT 84602, (801) 378-6236, fax (801) 378-7799, tom_fletcher@byu.edu; M. A. W??jtowicz, Advanced Fuel Research, 87 Church St., East Hartford, CT 06108-3728, (860) 528-9806 ext. 142, fax (860) 528-0648, marek@AFRinc.com; H. Moritomi, Graduate School of Engineering, Environmental & Renewable Energy Systems Div., Gifu U, Yanagido 1-1, Gifu, Japan, moritomi@cc.gifu-u.ac.jp; Y.Ohtsuka, Inst. of Multidisciplinary Research for Advanced Materials, Tohoku U, Katahira, Aoba-ku, Sendai 980-8577, Japan, 81 222 175 653, fax 81-222 175 655, ohtsukay@tagen.tohoku.ac.jp

Environmental Challenges of Fuel Utilization in the Developing World. J. Lighty, Dept. of Chemical & Fuels Engineering, U of Utah, 1495 East 100 South, KRC 214, Salt Lake City, UT 84112-1114, (801) 581-5763, fax (801) 585-5607, jlighty@coe.utah.edu; R. E. Hall, Air Pollution Technology Branch (E305-01), EPA, Natl. Risk Management Research Lab, Research Triangle Park, NC 27711, (919) 541-2477, fax (919) 541-0554, Hall.Bob@epamail.epa.gov

Environmental Issues in Energy & Fuels. J. J. Helble

Greenhouse Gas Capture. T. P. Filburn, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering, U of Hartford, 200 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford, CT 06117-1599, (860) 768-4843, fax (860) 768-5073, filburn@mail.hartford.edu; A. L. Chaffee, School of Chemistry, Monash U, Victoria, 3800, Australia, 61 3 99 054 626, Alan.Chaffee@sci.monash.edu.au; H. W. Pennline, Natl. Energy Technology Lab, U.S. Dept. of Energy, P.O. Box 10940, Pittsburgh, PA 15236-0940, (412) 386-6013, fax (412) 386-6004, Pennline@netl.doe.gov

Optical Diagnostics in Reacting Fuel Systems. T. Parker, Div. of Engineering, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, CO 80401, (303) 273-3657, fax (303) 273-3602, tparker@mines.edu

PM Formation in Fuel Combustion. S. H.Ehrman, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, U of Maryland, Bldg. 090, College Park, MD 20742, (301) 405-1917, sehrman@glue.umd.edu; C-Y. Wu, Dept. of Environmental Engineering Sciences, U of Florida, P.O. Box 116450, Gainesville, FL 32611-6450, (352) 392-0845, fax (352) 392-3076, cywu@ufl.edu

Pollutant Formation from Mobile Sources B. A. Holmen, Environmental Engineering Program, U of Connecticut, 261 Glenbrook Rd., Storrs, CT 06269, (860) 486-3941, fax (860) 486-2298, baholmen@engr.uconn.edu; A. Ayala, California Air Resources Board, CA, aayala@arb.ca.gov

Storch Award Symp.

Subbituminous Coal: Structure, Composition & Reaction. E. G. Meyer, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Wyoming, P.O. Box 3825, Laramie, WY 82071-3825, (307) 766-5445, fax (307) 766-2697, egmeyer@uwyo.edu; P. Gafarova-Aksoy, Energy Inst., Pennsylvania State U, University Park, PA 16802, (814) 865-1019, pgafarova@psu.edu

GEOCHEMISTRY

Program Chair: M. A. A. Schoonen, Dept. of Geosciences, Ctr. for Environmental Molecular Science, Stony Brook U, Stony Brook, NY 11794-2100, (631) 632-8007, fax (631) 632-8240, mschoonen@notes.cc.sunysb.edu

Abstracts due Nov. 17.

Complementary Techniques for Resolving the Structure of Environmentally Significant Poorly Crystalline & Polycrystalline Materials. F. M. Michel, Dept. of Geosciences, Ctr. for Environmental Molecular Science, Stony Brook U, Stony Brook, NY 11794-2100, (631) 338-6363, fmichel@ic.sunysb.edu; L. G. Benning, School of Earth & Environment, U of Leeds, Earth & Biosphere Inst., Leeds, LS2 9JT, U.K., 44 11 3343 5220, fax 44 11 3343 5259, liane@earth.leeds.ac.uk; P. J. Chupas, Advanced Photon Source, Argonne Natl. Lab, Argonne, IL 60439, (630) 252-8397, chupas@anl.gov; S. M. Antao, Advanced Photon Source, Argonne Natl. Lab, 9700 South Cass Ave., Argonne, IL 60439, (630) 252-3524, sytle.antao@anl.gov

Data Mining: Extracting Useful Information for Energy Exploration & Production. Z. Chen, ConocoPhillips, Houston, TX 77252, (281) 293-1119, fax (281) 293-3833, Chen.ZhengZheng@conocophillips.com

General Poster Session. M. A. A. Schoonen

Mechanisms of Metal Binding onto Microbial Cell Walls. J. B. Fein, Civil Engineering & Geological Sciences, U of Notre Dame, 156 Fitzpatrick Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556, (574) 631-6101, fax (574) 631-9236, fein@nd.edu; R. T. Cygan, Geochemistry Dept., Sandia Natl. Labs, P.O. Box 5800 MS-0754, Albuquerque, NM 87185-0754, (505) 844-7216, fax (505) 844-7354, rtcygan@sandia.gov; K. Kemner, Environmental Research Div., Argonne Natl. Lab, 9700 South Cass Ave., Argonne, IL 60439, (630) 252-1163, fax (630) 252-9793, kemner@anl.gov

Reactive Oxygen Species in Aquatic Environments. M. A. A. Schoonen

HISTORY OF CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: J. S. Jeffers, Dept. of Chemistry, Ouachita Baptist U, 410 Ouachita St., Box 3786, Arkadelphia, AR 71998-0001, (870) 245 5216, fax (870) 245-5241, jeffers@obu.edu

Abstracts due Nov. 24.

Educating the Laughing, Stormy, Husky Youth of the Midwest: Chicago-Area Colleges & Universities. K. P. Fivizzani, Nalco, 1601 West Diehl Rd., Naperville, IL 60563, 630-305-2032, kfivizzani@nalco.com

General Papers. J. S. Jeffers

Going with the Flow: Water Sustainability: Past, Present, Future. M. V. Orna, Dept of Chemistry, C of New Rochelle, 29 Castle Pl., New Rochelle, NY 10805, (914) 654-5302, fax (914) 654-5387, mvor na@cnr.edu

HIST at 85: Looking Back & Looking Ahead. J. J. Bohning, Dept. of Chemistry, Lehigh U, 6 East Packer Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18015, (610) 758-3582, fax (610) 758-6536, jjba@lehigh.edu; J. I. Seeman, SaddlePoint Frontiers, 12001 Bollingbrook Pl., Richmond, VA 23236, (804) 794-1218, jiseeman@yahoo.com

Hog Butchers, Tool Makers & Stackers of Wheat: Chicago-Area Chemical Industry. K. P. Fivizzani

Landmark Stable Free Radicals of the 20th Century. E. T. Strom, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Texas, Box 19065, Arlington, TX 76019, (817) 272-5441, fax (817) 272-3808, tomstrom@juno.com

Science for the People: Chicago-Area Government-Sponsored Laboratories. K. P. Fivizzani

The Landmarks Program: Celebrating the History of Chemistry. J. B. Ginsberg, Office of Communications, ACS, 1155-16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036, (202) 872-6274, fax (202) 776-8235, j_gins berg@acs.org

INDUSTRIAL & ENGINEERING CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: M. A. Gonzalez, Sustainable Technology Div., EPA, 26 West Martin Luther King Dr., M.S. 466, Cincinnati, OH 45268, (513) 569-7998, fax (513) 569-7111, gonzalez.michael@epa.gov

Abstracts due Nov. 17.

ACS-AIChE Symp. on Applied Chemistry & Engineering. S. D. Alexandratos, Dept. of Chemistry, Graduate Ctr., Hunter C of the City U of New York, 695 Park Ave., New York, NY 10021, (212) 650-3914, alexsd@hunter.cuny.edu; W. J. Koros, School of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, Georgia Inst. of Technology, 311 Ferst Dr., Atlanta, GA 30332-0100, (404) 385-2845, fax (404) 385-2683, wjk@che.gatech.edu

Calixarenes: State of the Art & Perspectives. L. H. Delmau, Oak Ridge Natl. Lab, P.O. Box 2008, MS-6119, Oak Ridge, TN 37831-6119, (865) 576-2093, fax (865) 574-4939, delmaulh@ornl.gov; D. R.Peterman, Idaho Natl. Lab, P.O. Box 1625, Idaho Falls, ID 83415-7113, (208) 533-4104, fax (208) 533-4207, dean.peter man@inl.gov

Environmental & Economic Metrics for Green Technologies. (Cosponsored by Green Chemistry & Engineering Subdivision.) M. A. Gonzalez; P. G. Jessop, Dept. of Chemistry, Queen's U, Queen's U, Kingston, ON K7L 3N6, Canada, (613) 533-3212, jessop@chem.queensu.ca

INORGANIC CHEMISTRY

Program Chairs: D. C. Crans, Dept. of Chemistry, Colorado State U, Fort Collins, CO 80523, (970) 491-7635, fax (970) 491-1801, crans@lamar.colostate.edu; B. T. Donovan-Merkert, Dept. of Chemistry, U of North Carolina, Charlotte, 9201 University City Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28223-0001, (704) 687-4436, bdonovan@e-mail.uncc.edu

Abstracts due Nov. 17.

Application of Organometallic Chemistry. B. T. Donovan-Merkert; D. C. Crans

Bioinorganic: DNA & RNA. D. C. Crans

Bioinorganic: Enzymes & Coenzymes. D. C. Crans

Bioinorganic: Modeling. D. C. Crans

Catalysis Relevant to Energy & Sustainability. T. D. Tilley, Dept. of Chemistry, U of California, Berkeley, 419 Latimer Hall, U of California, Berkeley, CA 94720-1460, (510) 642-8939, fax (510) 642-8940, tdtilley@socrates.berkeley.edu

Coordination Chemistry: Characterization & Application. D. C. Crans

Coordination Chemistry: Synthesis. D. C. Crans

Electrochemistry. B. T. Donovan-Merkert, D. C. Crans

Energy Research. D. C. Crans

Environmental Chemistry. D. C. Crans

Inorganic Chemistry in Foods. D. C. Crans

Inorganic Chemistry in Water. D. C. Crans

Main Group. D. C. Crans

Materials Chemistry. D. C. Crans

Materials Synthesis. D. C. Crans

Nanostructured Catalysis. T. E. Mallouk, Chemistry Dept., Pennsylvania State U, University Park, PA 16802, (814) 863-9637, fax (814) 863-8403, tom@psu.edu; R. E. Schaak, Dept. of Chemistry, Texas A&M U, P.O. Box 30012, College Station, TX 77842-3012, (979) 458-2858, schaak@mail.chem.tamu.edu

Nanoscience: Characterization & Application. B. T. Donovan-Merkert, D. C. Crans

Nanoscience: Synthesis. B. T. Donovan-Merkert, D. C. Crans

One-Dimensional Nanomaterials. S. Jin, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Wisconsin, 1101 University Ave., Madison, WI 53706, (608) 262-1562, jin@chem.wisc.edu

Organometallic Catalysts. B. T. Donovan-Merkert, D. C. Crans

Organometallic Synthesis. B. T. Donovan-Merkert, D. C. Crans

Organometallic: General. B. T. Donovan-Merkert, D. C. Crans

Solid-State Chemistry. D. C. Crans

Spectroscopy in Inorganic Chemistry. D. C. Crans

The Proton & Acids. C. A. Reed, Ctr. for S&P Block Chemistry, Dept. of Chemistry, U of California, Riverside, CA 92521, (909) 787-5197, chris.reed@ucr.edu

Theoretical & Computational Chemistry. D. C. Crans

MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: D. P. Rotella, Chemical & Screening Sciences, Wyeth Research, CN 8000, Princeton, NJ 08543, (732) 274-4504, fax (732) 274-4505, rotelld@wyeth.com

Abstracts due Nov. 22.

Drugs from Academia: Marketed Drugs Discovered in Academic Labs. J. E. Macor, Discovery Chemistry, Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharmaceutic al Research Inst., Five Research Pkwy., Wallingford, CT 06492, (203) 677-7092, john.macor@bms.com

Emerging Targets for the Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes.

Estrogen Receptor Beta. B. H. Norman, Discovery Chemistry Research & Technology, Eli Lilly, Lilly Corporate Ctr., Indianapolis, IN 46285, (317) 277-2235, fax (317) 277-3652, norman@lilly.com; T. I. Richardson, Discovery Chemistry Research & Technology, Eli Lilly & Co., Lilly Corporate Ctr., Indianapolis, IN 46285, (317) 433-2372, fax (317) 433-0552, t_richardson@lilly.com

First-Time Disclosure of Clinical Candidates. A. W. Stamford, CV/CNS Chemical Research, Schering-Plough Research Inst., 2015 Galloping Hill Rd., Kenilworth, NJ 07033, (908) 740-3481, andrew.stamford@spcorp.com

Fragment-Based Drug Discovery. J. S. Albert, CNS Discovery Research, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, 1800 Concord Pike, P.O. Box 15437, Wilmington, DE 19850-5437, (302) 886-4771, jeffrey.albert@astrazeneca.com

General Oral Session I. (Extended abstract required; see instructions.) D. P. Rotella

General Oral Session II. (Extended abstract required; see instructions.) D. P. Rotella

General Oral Session III. (Extended abstract required; see instructions.) D. P. Rotella

General Oral Session IV. (Extended abstract required; see instructions.) D. P. Rotella

General Poster Session I. D. P. Rotella

General Poster Session II. D. P. Rotella

High-Throughput Screening & Drug Discovery. J. K. Padia, NIH Chemical Genomics Ctr., NIH, NHGRI, NCGC, MSC 3370, 9800 Medical Ctr. Dr., Bethesda, MD 20892-3370, (301) 217-5715, jpadia@mail.nih.gov

Increasing HDL.

Kinesin Spindle Protein Inhibitors. R. M. Garbaccio, Dept. of Medicinal Chemistry, Merck Research Labs, 770 Sumneytown Pike, P.O. Box 4, WP 14-1, West Point, PA 19486-0004, (215) 652-5391, fax (215) 652-6345, robert_garbaccio@merck.com; C. Cox, Dept. of Medicinal Chemistry, Merck & Co., 770 Sumneytown Pike, P.O. Box 4, WP 14-1, West Point, PA 19486-0004, christopher_cox@merck.com

Ligands for the Glucocorticoid Receptor. R. P. Trump, High-Throughput Chemistry, GlaxoSmithKline, 5 Moore Dr., Research Triangle Park, NC 27709, (919) 483-9539, fax (919) 315-0430, ryan.p.trump@gsk.com; S. McDonald, Dept. of Medicinal Chemistry, GlaxoSmithKline, Stevenage, SG1 2NY, U.K., 44 14 3876 8249, simon.jf.macdonald@gsk.com

New Approaches To Confront Antibacterial Resistance. B. S. J. Blagg, Dept. of Medicinal Chemistry, U of Kansas, 1251 Wescoe Hall Dr., Malott 4070, Lawrence, KS 66045-7562, (785) 864-2288, fax (785) 864-5326, bblagg@ku.edu; S. F. Singleton, Div. of Medicinal Chemistry & Natural Products, School of Pharmacy, U of North Carolina, CB 7360, Beard Hall 304C, Chapel Hill, NC 27599-7360, (919) 966-7954, fax (919) 966-0204, sfs@e-mail.unc.edu

Medicinal Chemistry of Ion Channels/Voltage-Gated Channels & Pain. M. L. Brown, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Virginia, McCormick Rd., P.O. Box 400319, Charlottesville, VA 22904, (424) 982-3091, fax (434) 924-0798, mlb2v@virginia.edu; N. Tamayo, Dept. of Chemistry Research & Discovery, Amgen, One Amgen Ctr. Dr., Thousand Oaks, CA 91320, ntamayo@amgen.com

NUCLEAR CHEMISTRY & TECHNOLOGY

Program Chair: H. Nitsche, Dept. of Chemistry, U of California, Berkeley & Lawrence Berkeley Natl. Lab, Nuclear Science Div., One Cyclotron Rd., MS 70R0319, Berkeley, CA 94720, (510) 486-5615, fax (510) 486-7444, HNitsche@lbl.gov

Abstracts due Nov. 24.

Fast Automated Radiochemistry Separations in Fundamental & Applied Nuclear Chemistry. D. A. Shaughnessy, Chemical Biology & Nuclear Science Div., Lawrence Livermore Natl. Lab, 7000 East Ave., L-236, Livermore, CA 94551, (925) 422-9574, fax (925) 423-1026, shaughnessy2@llnl.gov

Modern Nuclear Reactors: Improvements of Existing Technology & Generation IV Developments.

Nuclear Fuels: Science, Development & Technology.

Nuclear Transmutation: A Solution for Long-Lived Waste? K. W. Thomas, Deputy Div. Leader, Chemistry Div., Los Alamos Natl. Lab, MS-J515, Los Alamos, NM 87545, (505) 667-4457, fax (505) 665-4355, KWThomas@lanl.gov

Nuclear Waste Forms: Current Solutions & Future Challenges. S. Clark, Washington State U, Dept. of Chemistry, Pullman, WA 99164-4630, (509) 335-1411, fax (509) 335-8867, s_clark@mail.wsu.edu; R. C. Ewing, Dept. of Geological Sciences, U of Michigan, 2534 C.C. Little Bldg., 1100 North University Ave., Ann Arbor, MI 48109, (734) 763-9295, fax (734) 763-4690, rodewing@umich.edu

Spent Nuclear Fuel Reprocessing: Future, Present & Past National & International Experiences.

Understanding Radionuclide Transport in the Environment: Remediation, Nuclear Waste Disposal & Long-Term Stewardship. D. I. Kaplan, Savannah River Technology Ctr., Westinghouse Savannah River Co., 773-43A/215, Aiken, SC 29808, (803) 725-2363, fax (803) 725-4704, daniel.kaplan@srs.gov

ORGANIC CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: W. Greenlee, Schering-Plough Research Inst., 2015 Galloping Hill Rd.,Kenilworth, NJ 07033, (908) 740-2220, william.greenlee@spcorp.com

Submit abstracts using the Online Abstract Submittal System (OASYS). If you do not have Web access, contact the Program chair before Oct. 27. The deadline for online submissions is Nov. 3.

Asymmetric Reactions & Syntheses. W. Greenlee

Asymmetric Synthesis of α-Amino Acids. Novel Developments & Future Directions. V. A. Soloshonok, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, U of Oklahoma, 620 Parrington Oval, Room 208, Norman, OK 73019, (405) 325-8279, fax (405) 325-6111, vadim@ou.edu; K. Izawa, AminoScience Labs, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., 1-1, Suzuki-Cho, Kawasaki-Ku, Kawasaki-Shi, 210-8681, Japan, 81 442 455 066, fax 81 442 117 610, kunisuke_izawa@ajinomoto.com

Biomimetic Natural & Unnatural Products Synthesis. G. A. Sulikowski, Dept. of Chemistry, Vanderbilt U, 7330 Stevenson Ctr., Station B 351822; 7920 SC, Nashville, TN 37235, (615) 343-4155, gary.a.sulikowski@vanderbilt.edu; D. Romo, Dept. of Chemistry, Texas A&M U, P.O. Box 30012, College Station, TX 77842, (979) 845-9571, fax (979) 862-7963, romo@mail.chem.tamu.edu; F. E. McDonald, Dept. of Chemistry, Emory U , 1515 Dickey Dr, Atlanta, GA 30322, (404) 727-6102, fax (404) 727-6586, fmcdona@emory.edu

Combinatorial, Parallel & Solid-Phase Chemistry. W. Greenlee

Heterocycles & Aromatics. W. Greenlee

Lipids, Nucleotides & Mimetics. W. Greenlee

Materials, Devices & Switches. W. Greenlee

Metal-Mediated Reactions & Syntheses. W. Greenlee

Molecular Recognition & Self-Assembly. W. Greenlee

New Reactions & Methodology. W. Greenlee

Physical Organic Chemistry: Calculations, Mechanisms, Photochemistry & High-Energy Species. W. Greenlee

Proteins, Peptides, Amino Acids & Enzyme Inhibitors. W. Greenlee

Total Synthesis of Complex Molecules. W. Greenlee

PETROLEUM CHEMISTRY

Program Chairs: Y. Wang, Pacific Northwest Natl. Labs, Richland, WA 99352, (509) 376-5117, fax (509) 376-5106, yongwang@pnl.gov; J. D. Allison, Research & Development, ConocoPhillips, 1000 South Pine St., Ponca City, OK 74604, (580) 767-6656, joe.d.allison@conocophillips.com

Abstracts due Nov. 17.

PHYSICAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: G. A. Voth, Dept. of Chemistry & Ctr. for Biophysical Modeling & Simulation, U of Utah, 315 South 1400 East Room 2020, Salt Lake City, UT 84112-0850, (801) 581-7272, fax (801) 581-4353, voth@chem.utah.edu

Abstracts due Nov. 10.

A. H. Zewail Prize in Molecular Sciences Symp.

Capturing Complexity in Physical Sciences Simulation.

Dynamics on the Nanoscale.

Implications & Applications of Chirality in Physical Chemistry.

Measures of Accuracy & Reliability in Molecular Simulation.

Physical Chemistry Awards Symp.

Physical Chemistry Poster Session.

Structure & Dynamics at the Liquid-Liquid Interface.

Biophysics of RNA.

Vibrational Spectroscopy as a Probe of Biomolecular Structure & Dynamics: Theory & Experiment.

POLYMER CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: K. E. Uhrich, Dept. of Chemistry & Chemical Biology, Rutgers U, 610 Taylor Rd., Piscataway, NJ 08854, (732) 445-0361, fax (732) 445-7036, uhrich@rutchem.rut gers.edu

Abstracts due Nov. 14.

30 Years of Conducting Polymers S. A. Jenekhe, Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Dept. of Chemistry, U of Washington, Benson Hall, Box 351750, Seattle, WA 98195-1750, (206) 543-5525, fax (206) 685-3451, jenekhe@u.washington.edu; J. P. Armistead, Physical Sciences Div. 331, Office of Naval Research, 875 North Randolph St., Ste. 1425, Arlington, VA 22203-1995, (703) 696-4315, fax (703) 696-0001, armistj@onr.navy.mil

Carl S. Marvel Creative Polymer Chemistry Award.

Combinatorial & High-Throughput Polymer Chemistry. K. L. Beers, Polymers Div., Natl. Inst. of Standards & Technology, 100 Bureau Dr., Gaithersburg, MD 20899, (301) 975-2113, fax (301) 975-4924, kathryn.beers@nist.gov; E. J. Amis, Polymers Div., Natl. Inst. of Standards & Technology, Bldg. 224, Room A303, 100 Bureau Dr., Stop 8540, Gaithersburg, MD 20899, (301) 975-6681, eric.amis@nist.gov

Emerging Frontiers in Polyolefins. P. Arjunan, Baytown Polymers Ctr., Exxon Chemical Co., 5200 Baytown Dr., Baytown, TX 77522, (281) 834-1533, fax (281) 834-2480, pal.arjunan@exxonmobil.com; E. B. Coughlin, Polymer Science & Engineering Dept., U of Massachusetts, 21 Governors Dr., Amherst, MA 01003, (413) 577-1616, fax (413) 545-0081, Coughlin@mail.pse.umass.edu

Excellence in Graduate Polymer Science Research Symp. (Cosponsored with YCC & PRES.) H. N. Cheng, Research Ctr., Hercules Inc., 500 Hercules Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808-1599, (302) 995-3505, fax (302) 995-4565, hcheng@herc.com; E. H. Martin, Rohm and Haas, 727 Norristown Rd, Spring House, PA 19477, (215) 641-7034, emartin@rohmhaas.com; T. E. Long, Dept. of Chemistry, Virginia Polytechnic Inst. & State U, Blacksburg, VA 24061-0212, (540)231-2480, telong@vt.edu

Federal Funding & Needs in Polymer Research. E. J. Amis

General Papers. D. Garcia, Arkema, Research Ctr., 900 First Ave., King of Prussia, PA 19406, (610) 878-6731, fax (610) 878-6196, dana.garcia@arkemagroup.com

Polymer Performance, Degradation & Materials Selection. M. Celina, Organic Materials Dept., Sandia Natl. Labs, Albuquerque, NM 87185-1411, (505) 845-3551, fax (505) 844-9781, mccelin@sandia.gov; J. S. Wiggins, School of Polymers & High-Performance Materials, U of Southern Mississippi, 118 College Dr., Hattiesburg, MS 39406, (601) 266-5055, jeffrey.wiggins @usm.edu; N. C. Billingham, School of Chemistry, Physics & Environmental Science, U of Sussex, Falmer, Brighton, BN1 9QJ, U.K., 44 12 7367 8313, fax 44 12 7367 7196, n.billingham@sussex.ac.uk

Polymers & Nobel Prizes: Celebrating Grubbs & Schrock. (Cosponsored with PRES.)

Polymers in Nutrition & Food Science. (Cosponsored with AGFD.) P. L. Dubin, Chemistry, U of Massachusetts, Amherst, 701 North Pleasant St., Amherst, MA 01003, (413) 577-4167, fax (413) 577-5656, dubin@chem.umass.edu; H. Qingrong, Rutgers U, New Brunswick, NJ 08854, qhuang@aesop.rutgers.edu; T. E. Long

Segmented Block Copolymers. R. J. Gaymans, Dept. of Chemical Technology, U of Twente, P.O. Box 217, Enschede, 7500AE, Netherlands, R.J.Gaymans@tnw.utwente.nl; T. E. Long

Surfaces & Interfaces of Polymers. (Cosponsored with PMSE.) J. P. Youngblood, School of Materials Engineering, Purdue U, West Lafayette, IN 47907, (765) 496-2294, jpyoungb@purdue.edu; A. J. Crosby, Dept. of Polymer Science & Engineering, U of Massachusetts, 120 Governors Dr., Amherst, MA 01003, (413) 577-1313, fax (413) 545-0082, crosby@mail.pse.umass.edu; R. C. Advincula, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Alabama, Chemistry Bldg., 901-14th St. South, Birmingham, AL 35294-1240, (205) 934-8286, fax (205) 934-2543, gobet@uab.edu

Unconventional Processes for Nanostructured & Microstructured Polymer Systems. J. M. Torkelson, Dept. of Chemical & Biological Engineering & Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, Northwestern U, Evanston, IL 60208, (847) 491-7449, jtorkelson@northwestern.edu; K. R. Shull, Dept. of Material Science, Northwestern U, Evanston, IL, k-shull@northwestern.edu

Undergraduate Research in Polymer Science. S. E. Morgan, School of Polymers & High-Performance Materials, U of Southern Mississippi, 118 College Dr. 10076, Hattiesburg, MS 39406, (601) 266-5296, sarah.morgan@usm.edu

POLYMERIC MATERIALS: SCIENCE & ENGINEERING

Program Chair: D. Webster, Dept. of Coatings & Polymeric Materials, North Dakota State U, 1735 NDSU Research Park Dr., P.O. Box 5376, Fargo, ND 58105, (701) 231-8709, fax (701) 231-8439, dean.webster@ndsu.edu

Abstracts due Nov. 14. Every submission to PMSE requires a preprint. Preprints must be submitted on the proper template, which may be downloaded online at membership.acs.org/P/PMSE/meetings/authinst.html.

Conjugated Oligomers & Polymers. A. Facchetti, Dept. of Chemistry & Materials Research Div., Northwestern U, 2145 Sheridan Rd., Evanston, IL 60208-3113, (847) 491-3295, fax (847) 491-3306, a-facchetti@northwestern.edu; B. de Boer, Materials Science Ctr., U of Groningen, Nijenborgh 4, NL-9747 AG, Groningen, Netherlands, 31 503 634 370, fax 31 503 638 751, b.de.boer@rug.nl

Cooperative Research Award. D. Schiraldi, Dept. of Macromolecular Science & Engineering, Case Western Reserve U, 2100 Adelbert Rd., Cleveland, OH 44106-7202, (216) 368-4202, fax (216) 368-4202, das44@po.cwru.edu

Designed Macromolecular Assemblies for Biomedical Applications. J. Collier, Dept. of Biomedical Engineering, U of Cincinnati, 2901 Campus Dr., ERC 898, Cincinnati, OH 45221-0048, (513) 556-1172, joel.collier@uc.edu; T. M. Reineke, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Cincinnati, 2901 Campus Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45221-0172, (513) 556-9250, theresa.reineke@uc.edu

General Papers/New Concepts in Polymeric Materials. D. Webster

Joint PMSE/POLY Poster Session. D. Webster

Materials for Probing & Manipulating Living Cells. D. J. Irvine, Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering/Biological Engineering Div., Massachusetts Inst. of Technology, 77 Massachusetts Ave., Room 8-425, Cambridge, MA 02139, (617) 452-4174, fax (617) 452-3293, djirvine@mit.edu

Nanostructures from Block Copolymers & Supramolecular Polymers. C. Y. Ryu, Rensselaer Nanotechnology Ctr., Rensselaer Polytechnic Inst., 110-8th St., Troy, NY 12180, (518) 276-2060, fax (518) 276-4887, ryuc@rpi.edu; D. A. Savin, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Vermont, 82 University Place, Burlington, VT 05405, (802) 656-0276, fax (802) 656-8705, daniel.savin@uvm.edu; T. S. Bailey, Dept. of Chemical & Biological Engineering, Colorado State U, Fort Collins, CO 80523, (970) 491-4648, fax (970) 491-7369, tsbailey@engr.colostate.edu; B. Gong, Dept. of Chemistry, U at Buffalo, State U of New York, Buffalo, NY 14260, (716) 645-6800, fax (716) 645-6963, bgong@chem.buffalo.edu

Polymer-Based Nanoparticles & Nanostructures. M. E. Mackay, Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science, Michigan State U, C of Engineering, East Lansing, MI 48824, (517) 432-4495, fax (517) 432-1105, mackay@egr.msu.edu; A. Friscknecht, Ctr. for Integrated Nanotechnologies, Sandia Natl. Labs, P.O. Box 5800, Albuquerque, NM 87185-1427, (505) 284-8585, alfrisc@sandia.gov; S. Rowan, Dept. of Macromolecular Science & Engineering, Case Western Reserve U, 2100 Adelbert Rd., Ken Hale Smith Bldg., Cleveland, OH 44106, (216) 368-4172, sjr4@cwru.edu

Polymer-Directed Mineralization. S. Yang, Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, U of Pennsylvania, 3231 Walnut St., 203 LRSM, Philadelphia, PA 19104-6272, (215) 898-9645, fax (215) 573-2128, shuyang@seas.upenn.edu; N. Kr??ger, School of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Georgia Inst. of Technology, Atlanta, GA 30332, (404) 894-4228, fax (404) 894-7452, nils.kroger@chemistry.gatech.edu; F. Meldrun, School of Chemistry, U of Bristol, Bristol BS8 1TS, U. K., 44 11 7331 7315, fax 44 11 7929 0509, fiona.meldrum@bristol.ac.uk; H. C??lfen, Dept. of Colloid Chemistry, Max-Planck-Inst. of Colloids & Interfaces, Am M??hlenberg 1, 14476 Golm, Germany, 49 33 1567 9513, fax 49 33 1567 9502, coelfen@mpikg.mpg.de

PROFESSIONAL RELATIONS

Program Chair: J. A. Walsh, Walsh Consulting, 255 Capri Cir. North Apt 26, Treasure Island, FL 33706-4468, (727) 363-1031, jwalsh03@tampabay.rr.com

Abstracts due Nov. 17.

SMALL CHEMICAL BUSINESSES

Program Chair: P. J. Bonk, Research & Development, Rhodes Technologies, 498 Washington St., Coventry, RI 02816, (401) 823-2025, fax (401) 823-2035, peter.bonk@pharma.com

Abstracts due Nov. 17.

Prevention of Chemical Accidents at Chemical Businesses. P. J. Bonk; J. Jones, U.S. Chemical Safety Board, 2175 K St., N.W., Ste. 400, Washington, DC 20037, (202) 261-3603, Jennifer.Jones@csb.gov

Safety & Health Issues at Small Chemical Businesses. (Cosponsored with CHAS.)

True Stories of Small Chemical Businesses. P. J. Bonk

RUBBER DIVISION

Program Chair: Walter H. Waddell, Exxon Mobil Chemical Co., Baytown Technical & Engineering Complex, 5200 Bayway Dr., Room 2140, Baytown, TX 77520-2101, walter.h.waddell@exxon mobil.com

Will not meet in Chicago.

BIOTECHNOLOGY SECRETARIAT

Program Chair: J. Finley, A.M. Todd Group, 150 Domorah Dr., Montgomeryville, PA 18936-9633, (215) 469-1976, fax (215) 628-8651, jfinley@amtodd.com

Abstract due date not available at press time.

CATALYSIS & SURFACE SCIENCE SECRETARIAT

Program Chair: B. Zhou; Headwaters Technology Innovation Group, 1501 New York Ave., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648; (609) 394-3102 ext. 211; bzhou@head waters.com

Will not meet in Chicago.

MACROMOLECULAR SECRETARIAT

Program Chair: A. O. Patil, ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co., Route 22 East Clinton Township, Annandale, NJ 08801, (908) 730-2639, fax (908) 730-2536, abhimanyu.o.patil@exxon mobil.com

Will not meet in Chicago.

MATERIALS CHEMISTRY SECRETARIAT

Program Chair: S. Foulger, School of Materials Science & Engineering, Clemson U, 262 Sirrine Hall, Clemson, SC 29634-0971, (864) 656-6407; foulger@clemson.edu

Will not meet in Chicago.

WOMEN CHEMISTS COMMITTEE

Program Chairs: R. D. Libby, Chemistry Dept., Moravian College, 1200 Main St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, (610) 861-1436, fax (610) 625-7918, rdlibby@chem.moravian.edu; J. M. Iriarte-Gross, Dept. of Chemistry, Middle Tennessee State U, MTSU BOX X161, Murfreesboro, TN 37132, (615) 904-8253, fax (615) 898-5182, jiriarte@mtsu.edu; A. S. Hinkle, Plastics Lab, Bayer Material Science, 8500 West Bay Rd., MS #18, Baytown, TX 77520, (281) 383-6465, fax 281-383-6410, Amber.Hinkle@bayerbms.com

ACS encourages submission of all abstracts via OASYS, but if you do not have Web access, abstract forms are available from all division secretaries, program chairs, and the ACS Department of Awards & Division Programs, 1155-16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036. Detailed instructions are included with the form; phone (202) 872-4401, fax (202) 776-8211, e-mail: abstract@acs.org; Internet: chemistry.org/meetings/abstracts/abinfo.html. Forms and the "Handbook for Speakers" are also available from the Office of Society Services, (800) 227-5558. Researchers supported by grants or contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense are required to submit proposed abstracts and manuscripts for review by DOD, if so specified in the grant or contract. It is the responsibility of the authors to secure approval when necessary and to indicate to program chairs that approval has been obtained or is expected. NOTE: The addresses for program chair and symposium organizers are indicated only once in each listing.

Abstracts due Dec. 5.