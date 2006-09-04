Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Business

DuPont slates $100 million Nomex build

September 4, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 36
Most Popular in Business

High demand from protective apparel and electrical insulation makers is prompting DuPont to invest more than $100 million in three projects to expand production of Nomex m-aramid ingredients, fiber, and paper. According to William J. Harvey, vice president of advanced fibers, "trends toward increasing worker safety and smaller, more energy efficient electronics" are behind the plan. Two of the projects soon to get under way are at the firm's Asturias, Spain, site; a third is in Japan with partner Teijin. In Asturias, DuPont will construct a new plant to produce Nomex' principal ingredient, isophthaloyl chloride, and it will also install new equipment to increase fiber capacity by more than 30%. In Japan, DuPont and its partner will double production of Nomex paper. The DuPont Teijin Advanced Papers joint venture supplies Nomex paper for use in electrical insulation and as a lightweight structural support in commercial aircraft.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

