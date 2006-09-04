Fuji signs pact for China plant

Japan's Fuji Photo Film and Chinese partner SVA Electron will spend $270 million to build a plant producing color filters for liquid-crystal displays. The facility will be owned 75% by SVA and 25% by Fuji. Known in the industry as a fifth-generation plant, it will place filters on glass substrates at a monthly rate of up to 70,000 sheets. Making use of Fuji technology, the plant is scheduled to open in November 2007 in Shanghai's Xinzhuang Industry Park. Fuji says separately it will spend $35 million to set up an R&D center for color filters at an undisclosed location in China.
