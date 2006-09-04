Genzyme seeks to buy AnorMED

Genzyme says it will initiate an offer to acquire AnorMED, a British Columbia firm that has a late-stage small-molecule drug, Mozobil (shown), in development for improving the viability of stem cell transplants. The offer, for $8.55 per share, values AnorMED at $355 million. AnorMED has rejected the offer, however, claiming that the company is worth more, and has hired Goldman Sachs to help it pursue other options. Genzyme says the two firms have been in acquisition talks since October 2005.
