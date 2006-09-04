Herty Medal Goes To Gary Schuster

Gary B. Schuster, Vassar Woolley Chair of Chemistry & Biochemistry and dean of the College of Sciences at Georgia Institute of Technology, has been awarded the 2006 Charles Holmes Herty Medal. The medal is presented annually by the ACS Georgia Section to recognize the work and service of an outstanding chemist from the southeastern region of the U.S.
Schuster performed fundamental experiments and developed the theoretical rationale for the mechanism of charge transport in DNA. He has also played a pivotal role in the revitalization of Georgia Tech's chemical sciences department and the invigoration of science faculty throughout the University System of Georgia by establishing a faculty development program for yearlong visits to Georgia Tech.
One of Schuster's earliest discoveries involved chemically initiated electron-exchange luminescence, which combines aspects of peroxide decomposition and electrogenerated chemiluminescence. It provided the mechanistic basis that explains the glow of the North American firefly. This discovery also forms the basis for clinical procedures that were subsequently commercialized. More recently, Schuster's research has focused on developing an understanding of the oxidative reactions of DNA.
