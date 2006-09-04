Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Herty Medal Goes To Gary Schuster

September 4, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Gary B. Schuster, Vassar Woolley Chair of Chemistry & Biochemistry and dean of the College of Sciences at Georgia Institute of Technology, has been awarded the 2006 Charles Holmes Herty Medal. The medal is presented annually by the ACS Georgia Section to recognize the work and service of an outstanding chemist from the southeastern region of the U.S.

Schuster performed fundamental experiments and developed the theoretical rationale for the mechanism of charge transport in DNA. He has also played a pivotal role in the revitalization of Georgia Tech's chemical sciences department and the invigoration of science faculty throughout the University System of Georgia by establishing a faculty development program for yearlong visits to Georgia Tech.

One of Schuster's earliest discoveries involved chemically initiated electron-exchange luminescence, which combines aspects of peroxide decomposition and electrogenerated chemiluminescence. It provided the mechanistic basis that explains the glow of the North American firefly. This discovery also forms the basis for clinical procedures that were subsequently commercialized. More recently, Schuster's research has focused on developing an understanding of the oxidative reactions of DNA.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2023 Southern Chemist Award to Alabugin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Southern Chemist Award to Katherine J. Franz
Rachael Farber wins graduate research award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE