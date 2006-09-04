Hexion plans adhesives buy ...

Hexion Specialty Chemicals has signed a definitive agreement to buy the adhesives and resins business of Australia-based Orica. The sale includes formaldehyde and formaldehyde-based resins businesses located in Deer Park, Australia, and in Mountview and Hornby, New Zealand. Hexion says the business had sales in 2005 of $104 million, and the purchase will allow it to expand its thermoset resins business in the Asia-Pacific region.
