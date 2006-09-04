Lanxess hikes butyl rubber

Lanxess is expanding butyl rubber production in Sarnia, Ontario, and in Antwerp, Belgium, by a combined 50,000 metric tons by mid-2007. The expansions will bring capacity at the two sites to a total of 265,000 metric tons per year. Known for its low gas permeability, butyl rubber is used to make inner liners for tires and stoppers for the pharmaceutical industry. Lanxess says the global market, driven by increasing demand in Asia, has been growing 6-8% annually, although it sees growth leveling off to about 3-4% per year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter