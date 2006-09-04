Release And React [+]Enlarge

Although the diatomic form of nitrogen is readily available from the air and is exceedingly stable, the diatomic form of phosphorus???the element located just below nitrogen in the periodic table???is rather hard to come by. This dichotomy has stymied chemists who would like to be able to use diphosphorus (P 2 ) to make new kinds of phosphorus-containing molecules.

Now there may be reason to celebrate: Chemistry professor Christopher C. (Kit) Cummins and coworkers at MIT have developed a mild procedure for generating P 2 or its synthetic equivalent in solution (Science 2006, 313, 1276). The method promises to greatly expand the range of compounds containing the P 2 moiety, such as phosphine ligands for new catalysts.

"We've added a new kind of reactive intermediate to the synthetic chemist's toolbox," Cummins tells C&EN.

The stable molecular form of phosphorus is tetrahedral P 4 (white phosphorus). P 4 can be broken down into reactive P 2 , but that requires temperatures in excess of 1,100 K, which is not realistic for organic synthesis.

The MIT advance involves the straightforward synthesis of a niobium complex containing a ligand with the P=P=NR linkage. Joshua S. Figueroa, the graduate student who first synthesized this complex, informally dubbed it "the eliminator." That's because the compound, when heated to 65 °C in solution, extrudes P 2 as a reactive intermediate. When the extrusion is carried out in 1,3-cyclohexadiene, two molecules of the diene sequentially add to the two bonds of P 2 , forming a tetracyclic compound containing a P-P bond. This reaction has not been reported previously, the researchers note.

When the eliminator complex is heated in solution in the absence of a molecule that can trap P 2 , the extrusion occurs as before, but the MIT chemists haven't been able to figure out what happens to the P 2 . It might be polymerizing or adsorbing to the reactor walls, Cummins speculates.

In an effort to stabilize P 2 in solution after its extrusion, Cummins and coworkers Nicholas A. Piro and Jessica T. McKellar prepared an analog of the eliminator complex in which the ligand's terminal phosphorus atom is coordinated to a tungsten pentacarbonyl group, W(CO) 5 . They found that this modified complex eliminates a (P 2 )W(CO) 5 intermediate at room temperature, and this intermediate is trapped by 1,3-cyclohexadiene and other dienes to yield the W(CO) 5 adduct of the expected organodiphosphorus product.

Experimental data suggest that (P 2 )W(CO) 5 has a longer lifetime than P 2 , although it's still transient. Cummins' group is looking for P 2 species having even longer lifetimes.

"That's the neat thing about this work: It opens up a huge number of avenues for possible research," Cummins says.

Other chemists agree. James J. Kiddle of Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, points out that the ability to generate P 2 will enable fundamental studies to explore molecular structure, bonding, and reactivity among the group 15 elements.