Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Mylan Is Buying Big Stake In Matrix

Indian pharmaceutical chemical firm will contribute a broad manufacturing network to generics drug firm

by Lisa M. Jarvis
August 29, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Consolidation
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Mylan Laboratories
Mylan hopes that taking a stake in Matrix will help pare manufacturing costs.
Credit: Mylan Laboratories
Mylan hopes that taking a stake in Matrix will help pare manufacturing costs.

Underscoring the pressure on generic drug companies to shave costs, Mylan Laboratories has agreed to take a majority stake in Matrix Laboratories, a Hyderabad, India-based producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Mylan will purchase 51.5% of Matrix's outstanding shares and make an open offer for an additional 20% of the company. Assuming the U.S. generic drug firm is successful in acquiring the entire 71.5% stake in Matrix, the deal will be worth roughly $736 million.

Mylan expects to see significant cost savings by tapping into the Matrix manufacturing network, which is primarily based in India. Matrix, which had sales of $262 million in the fiscal year ending on March 31, has 10 API and pharmaceutical intermediate manufacturing facilities; six of them are FDA approved.Mylan had sales of $1.2 billion in its last fiscal year.

Purchasing power and manufacturing efficiencies are becoming critical in the increasingly consolidated generic drug industry. Since 2005, Sandoz acquired Hexal and Eon Labs; Teva bought Ivax; Watson merged with Andrx; and, most recently, Barr is poised to purchase Pliva (C&EN, Aug. 28, page 19).

Analysts are concerned, however, that Mylan may have bitten off more than it can chew. "We think the deal Mylan announced today may turn out to be both expensive and problematic for the company," Banc of America Securities stock analyst David W. Maris said in a note to investors. Maris pointed out that Mylan lacks sales experience in nine of the 10 countries in which Matrix has operations and has no experience running an API business.

The acquisition is the latest turn in Mylan's lengthy search for the right course for its business, which has been weakened by pricing pressure and competition in the generic drug industry. In late 2004, the company made a $4 billion bid for King Pharmaceuticals as part of a push into branded drugs but backed out after the deal was widely panned by investors. Last year, Mylan abandoned its branded drug strategy entirely and has since been on the hunt for acquisitions.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Perrigo Fends Off Hostile Mylan Bid
Takeover Triangle At Impasse
Mylan Seeks To Buy Rival Perrigo

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE