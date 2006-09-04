Shell's Keeth will retire

Fran Keeth, executive vice president of Shell Chemicals, will retire on Dec. 31. She will be replaced by Ben van Beurden, currently Shell's vice president for manufacturing excellence and support. Keeth joined Shell Oil in 1970 and has been with Shell Chemicals since 1997. Stacy Methvin recently replaced Keeth as president and CEO of Shell Chemical LP, the U.S. arm of Shell Chemicals.
