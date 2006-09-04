Solvay Indupa expands PVC

Solvay Indupa, the Solvay controlled polyvinyl chloride company in Argentina and Brazil, is investing $150 million to expand capacity at its complex in Santo Andre, São Paulo, Brazil. An upgrade of the site's electrolysis unit with membrane technology will boost chlorine capacity by about 30% to 150,000 metric tons per year. Upgrades of vinyl chloride and polyvinyl chloride plants will raise capacity by 10% and 27%, respectively, to 300,000 metric tons at each plant when the project is completed at the end of 2008. Solvay says high growth in Latin America is boosting demand for PVC products.
