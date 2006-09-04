Sustainability Session

Session Organizers: S. P. Shoemaker, California Inst. of Food & Agricultural Research, U of California at Davis, One Shields Ave., Cruess Hall, Room 250, Davis, CA 95616-8598, (530) 752-2922, fax (530) 752-6578, spshoemaker@ucdavis.edu; K. B. Anderson, Dept. of Geology, Southern Illinois U Carbondale, Carbondale, IL 62901, (618) 453-7389, fax (618) 453-7393, kanderson@geo.siu.edu; B. J. Mari??as, Dept. of Civil & Environmental Engineering, U of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 3230 Newmark Civil Engineering Labs, MC 250, 205 North Mathews Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, (217) 333-6961, fax (217) 333-6968, marinas@uiuc.edu
Abstracts due Nov. 17.
PRESIDENTIAL EVENT
Communicating Chemistry ... Communicating Sustainability ... Of Energy, Food & Water. C. T. Hunt, Rohm and Haas Co, Spring House, PA 19477, (215) 619-5289, catherinehunt@rohmhaas.com; F. Walworth, ACS, 1155-16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036, (202) 872-6070, f_walworth@acs.org
Sustainability in Energy. K. B. Anderson
Sustainability in Food. S. P. Shoemaker
Sustainability in Water Supply: Advanced Membrane Technology for Water Reuse. B. J. Mari??as; M. Elimelech, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Environmental Engineering Program, Yale U, P.O. Box 208286, New Haven, CT 06520-8286, (203) 432-2789, fax (203) 432-2881, menachem.elimelech@yale.edu; E. Morgenroth, Dept. of Civil & Environmental Engineering, U of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, 3219 Newmark Civil Engineering Lab., MC-250, 205 North Mathews Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, (217) 333-6965, fax (217) 333-6968, emorgenr@uiuc.edu
Sustainability in Water Supply: Advances in Adsorption Processes for Drinking Water Treatment. B. J. Mari??as; Q. Li, Dept. of Civil & Environmental Engineering, Rice U, 6100 Main St., MS-519, Houston, TX 77005, (713) 348-2046, fax (713) 348-2026, qilin.li@rice.edu; T. H. Nguyen, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, Yale U, Environmental Engineering Program, 9 Hillhouse Ave., New Haven, CT 06520, (203) 432-4333, thanh.nguyen@yale.edu
Sustainability in Water Supply: Advances in Desalination of Sea & Brackish Water. B. J. Mari??as; J. G. Georgiadis, Dept. of Industrial & Mechanical Engineering, U of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 2117 Mechanical Engineering Lab., 1206 West Green St., MC-244, Urbana, IL 61801, (217) 244-7578, fax (217) 333-1942, georgia@uiuc.edu
Sustainability in Water Supply: Advances in Drinking Water Disinfection Processes B. J. Mari??as; E. A. Mintz, Dept. of Chemistry, Clark Atlanta U, 223 James P. Brawley Dr. S.W., Atlanta, GA 30314, (404) 880-6886, fax (404) 880-6890, emintz@cau.edu
Sustainability in Water Supply: Advances in Oxidation Processes for Water Treatment. B. J. Mari??as; U. von Gunten, Water Resources & Drinking Water, EAWAG, Ueberlandstrasse 133, Duebendorf, 8600, Switzerland, 41 18 235 072, fax 41 18 235 210, vongunte@eawag.ch; M. S. Elovitz, Treatment Technology & Evaluation Branch, Water Supply & Water Resources Div., EPA, 26 West M.L. King Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45268, (513) 569-7642, fax (513) 569-7658, elovitz.michael@epa.gov
Sustainability in Water Supply: Catalytic Control of Emerging Micropollutants. B. J. Mari??as; C. J. Werth, Dept. of Civil & Environmental Engineering, U of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 3215 Newmark Civil Engineering Lab MC 250, 205 North Mathews Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, (217) 333-3822, fax (217) 333-6968, werth@uiuc.edu; T. J. Strathmann, Dept. of Civil & Environmental Engineering, U of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Newmark Civil Engineering Labs, 205 North Mathews Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, (217) 244-4679, fax (217) 333-6968, strthmnn@uiuc.edu; M. B. Mitchell, Dept. of Chemistry, Clark Atlanta U, 223 James Brawley Dr., S.W., Atlanta, GA 30314, (404) 880-6858, fax (404) 880-6890, mmitchell@cau.edu
Sustainability in Water Supply: How Pure Is Our Drinking Water-Advances in Detection & Quantification of Water Contaminants. B. J. Mari??as; Y. Lu, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 600 South Mathews Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, (217) 333-2619, fax (217) 333-2685, yi-lu@uiuc.edu; P. W. Bohn, Dept. of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, U of Notre Dame, 182 Fitzpatrick Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556, (574) 631-5581, fax (574) 631-8366, pbohn@nd.edu
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter