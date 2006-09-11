ACS 2007 National Award Winners

Following are the recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2007. Vignettes of the award recipients will appear in C&EN in early 2007. With the exception of the Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, these recipients will be honored at the Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, March 27, 2007, in conjunction with the 233rd ACS national meeting in Chicago.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching & Learning of Chemistry sponsored by Prentice Hall, J. Dudley Herron, Morehead State University

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Research, Emily A. Carter, Princeton University

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology sponsored by Air Products & Chemicals in memory of Joseph J. Breen, Richard C. Flagan, California Institute of Technology

ACS Award for Creative Invention sponsored by Corporation Associates, Bruce Ganem, Cornell University

ACS Award for Creative Research & Applications of Iodine Chemistry sponsored by SQM, Peter J. Stang, University of Utah

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry sponsored by SynQuest Laboratories and Honeywell, Kenji Uneyama, Okayama University, Japan

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry sponsored by Aldrich Chemical, Steven V. Ley, University of Cambridge, England

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by Strem Chemicals, Robert J. Angelici, Iowa State University

ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Robyn E. Hannigan, Arkansas State University

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation,Bojan H. Jennings, Wheaton College

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution sponsored by Research Corporation, Cheryl D. Stevenson, Illinois State University

ACS Award for Team Innovation sponsored by Corporation Associates, Michael R. Barbachyn (Pfizer), Steven J. Brickner (Pfizer), Douglas K. Hutchinson (Abbott Laboratories), and Peter R. Manninen (Eli Lilly & Co.)

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry sponsored by Battelle Memorial Institute, James W. Jorgenson, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science sponsored by Eastman Chemical, Harry R.Allcock, Pennsylvania State University

ACS Award in Chromatography sponsored by Supelco, J. Michael Ramsey, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

ACS Award in Colloid & Surface Chemistry sponsored by Procter & Gamble, William B. Russel, Princeton University

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Business Development & Management, Margaret M. Wu, ExxonMobil Research & Engineering

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by Aldrich Chemical, Sheldon G. Shore, Ohio State University

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry sponsored by Dow Chemical Co. Foundation, David Milstein, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical Co., Ludwik Leibler, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), Paris

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry sponsored by Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and the Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation, Xiaowei Zhuang, Harvard University

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials sponsored by DuPont, Robert S. Langer, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry sponsored by IBM, Rodney J. Bartlett, University of Florida

Award for Volunteer Service to ACS sponsored by ACS, Morton Z. Hoffman, Boston University

Roger Adams Award in Organic Chemistry sponsored by Organic Reactions Inc. and Organic Syntheses Inc., Samuel J. Danishefsky, Sloan-Kettering Institute and Columbia University

Arthur W. Adamson Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Surface Chemistry sponsored by Occidental Petroleum Corp., Charles T. Campbell, University of Washington

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic & Bioorganic Chemistry sponsored by Alfred Bader, Eckard Münck, Carnegie Mellon University

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management sponsored by Dow Chemical, Frank J. Williams, GE Global Research

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry sponsored by the Breslow Endowment, François N. Diederich, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods sponsored by the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment, David A. Evans, Harvard University

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching sponsored by Thermo Electron Corp. , Eleanor W. Siegrist, Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School, Hollidaysburg, Pa.

Arthur C. Cope Award sponsored by Arthur C. Cope Fund, Jean M. J. Fréchet, University of California, Berkeley

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards sponsored by Arthur C. Cope Fund, Guillermo C. Bazan (University of California, Santa Barbara), André B. Charette (University of Montréal, Canada), Janis Louie (University of Utah), Leonard R. MacGillivray (University of Iowa), David W. C. MacMillan (Princeton University), James A. Marshall (University of Virginia), Kenneth J. Shea (University of California, Irvine), David A. Tirrell (California Institute of Technology), James M. Tour (Rice University), and Yoshinori Yamamoto (Tohoku University, Japan)

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator sponsored by the Pfizer Endowment Fund, Michael J. Krische, University of Texas, Austin

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund, Christopher C. Cummins, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry sponsored by DuPont, John T. Yates Jr., University of Pittsburgh

Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry sponsored by Waters Corp., Jean H. Futrell, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal sponsored by Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal Endowment, Laura L. Kiessling, University of Wisconsin, Madison

James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public sponsored by ACS, Stuart F. Brown

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products sponsored by Givaudan, Dale L. Boger, Scripps Research Institute

E. B. Hershberg Award for Important Discoveries in Medicinally Active Products sponsored by Schering-Plough, John A. Katzenellenbogen, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Keith E. Gubbins, North Carolina State University

Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories, Samuel H. Gellman, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Claude S. Hudson Award in Carbohydrate Chemistry sponsored by National Starch & Chemical, Pierre Sinaÿ, école Normale Supérieure, France

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial & Engineering Chemistry sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Wolfgang F. Holderich, University of Technology RWTH-Aachen, Germany

Nakanishi Prize sponsored by Nakanishi Prize Endowment, Hung-Wen Liu, University of Texas, Austin

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry sponsored by Mallinckrodt Baker, Anirban Banerjee (student), Rockefeller University; Gregory L. Verdine (preceptor), Harvard University

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry sponsored by the Northeastern Section of ACS, Ben L. Feringa, University of Groningen, the Netherlands

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry sponsored by the George A. Olah Endowment, Bruce E. Koel, Lehigh University

Charles Lathrop Parsons Award sponsored by ACS, S. Allen Heininger, Monsanto

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education sponsored by Rohm and Haas, A. Truman Schwartz, Macalester College

Priestley Medal sponsored by ACS, George M. Whitesides, Harvard University

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology, Norbert G. Trautmann, Johannes Gutenberg University, Mainz, Germany

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis sponsored by the Gabor A. & Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund, Hans-Joachim Freund, Fritz-Haber-Institut der Max-Planck-Gesellschaft, Berlin

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy, Michael D. Fayer, Stanford University

Ahmed Zewail Award in Ultrafast Science & Technology sponsored by the Ahmed Zewail Endowment Fund, Robin M. Hochstrasser, University of Pennsylvania

National Fresenius Award sponsored by Phi Lambda Upsilon, the National Honorary Chemical Society, Phil S. Baran, Scripps Research Institute.