BASF trims pharma again

BASF will cut about 200 out of 520 full-time workers at its active pharmaceutical ingredients plant in Minden, Germany. The plant mostly makes pseudoephedrine, theophylline, and caffeine. The cuts are part of a plan to "restore competitiveness" at the money-losing site, BASF says. Last fall, the company announced 95 job cuts at the same location. It attributes both layoff rounds to the same factors: competition from Asian drug ingredients suppliers and U.S. restrictions on the marketing of pseudoephedrine.
