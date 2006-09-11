BIOT Presents2006 Awards

ACS's Biochemical Technology Division (BIOT) will present six awards this week at the society's national meeting in San Francisco.

James A. Wells, Harry W. & Diana Hind Distinguished Professor in Pharmaceutical Sciences and director of the Small Molecule Discovery Center at the University of California, San Francisco, is the winner of the David Perlman Memorial Lectureship, sponsored by Genzyme. A cofounder of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Wells is cited for his contributions in the area of protein engineering and small-molecule drug discovery and for developing enabling techniques for the rational design of enzymes.

Douglas S. Clark, professor of chemical engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, is the recipient of the Marvin J. Johnson Award in Microbial & Biochemical Technology, sponsored by Pfizer. Clark's achievements are in the area of enzyme technology and combinatorial biocatalysis, applications of thermophilic microorganisms and thermostable enzymes, and elucidation of metabolic reaction networks in mammalian cells.

Sam Guhan, director of process development at Amgen, is the recipient of the James M. Van Lanen Distinguished Service Award in recognition of his dedication and leadership. He was the treasurer of BIOT from 1999 to 2005 and also served as overall program chair for BIOT during the 2002 ACS national meeting in Boston. Recently, Guhan was chosen to be program chair for the Recovery of Biological Products (R-13) meeting to be held in 2008-09.

Merck's Vaccines & Biologics Research, Bioprocess R&D, and Pharmaceutical R&D team is the recipient of the Industrial Biotechnology Award for developing the manufacturing process for Gardasil, a quadrivalent vaccine for human papillomavirus.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

Two new awards, the Alan S. Michaels Award for the Recovery of Biological Products and the Young Investigator Award, also will be presented.

Steven Cramer, professor and acting chair of chemical and biological engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, is the recipient of the Alan S. Michaels Award for the Recovery of Biological Products in recognition of his achievements in the area of chromatographic bioprocessing for recovery of biological products. The award is sponsored by the Recovery of Biological Products Conference Series.

David V. Schaffer, associate professor of chemical engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, and the Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute, is the recipient of the Young Investigator Award, sponsored by Genentech. He is being cited for his achievements in the area of gene therapy and stem cell biology for treating genetic diseases and tissue regeneration.

In addition, James Swartz, professor of chemical engineering at Stanford University, is the recipient of the Elmer Gaden Award honoring the best publication in the previous year in Biotechnology & Bioengineering.