Velsicol Chemical has formed a joint venture with China's Wuhan Youji Industries to produce benzoate esters and polymer plasticizers. The venture will operate an existing Youji plant located in Wuhan, in China's Hubei province.
Toyo Engineering and ABB Lummus Global have won a contract to provide engineering and manage construction and procurement of the ethylene cracker Shell is planning to build in Singapore. Construction is scheduled to start next year and be completed in 2010.
Ineos has acquired BP's ethylene oxide and glycol business, following clearance by European Commission authorities. An investigation concluded that the deal would not significantly impede competition, even though Ineos will have a high share of the ethylene oxide merchant market.
Chemtura and Japan's Hakuto will jointly develop styrene polymerization inhibitors. Chemtura says Hakuto has developed inhibitors that work well in combination with its own dinitrobutylphenol-based inhibitors.
ICI has completed the sale of its oleochemicals and surfactants business, Uniqema, to Croda International. The sale price was about $800 million.
ChemAxon, a Hungarian software specialist, has issued structure database management licenses to Evotec and Teijin Pharma. Both deals involve ChemAxon's JChem small-molecule search software.
