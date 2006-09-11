Battery maker raises funds

Infinite Power Solutions (IPS), a Golden, Colo.-based developer of thin-film lithium batteries, has raised $34.7 million from a group of investors led by D. E. Shaw Group and Polaris Venture Partners. IPS says it will mainly use the funds to build a high-volume facility to make its postage-stamp-size batteries, which are expected to power a variety of microcontrollers, sensors, and tags. According to IPS, thin-film batteries are manufactured through a vacuum deposition process that uses lithium phosphorus oxynitride as an electrolyte.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter