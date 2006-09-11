Bayer launches polycarbonate in Shanghai

Bayer held a ceremony last week to highlight the commissioning of a 100,000-metric-ton-per-year polycarbonate plant at the Caojing chemical industry park in Shanghai. CEO Werner Wenning said Bayer plans to double the $450 million plant's capacity by 2008. Bayer is also building methylene diphenyl diisocyanate and toluene diisocyanate plants at the site. Overall, Wenning said, Bayer spending in Shanghai will reach $1.8 billion by 2009. While in Shanghai, the CEO inaugurated a doubling of the size of a polymers R&D center that already employs 100 people.
