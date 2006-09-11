Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechs license from big pharma

September 11, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Anthera Pharmaceuticals has licensed the rights to a collection of phospholipase A2 (PLA2) inhibitors from Eli Lilly & Co. and the Japanese firm Shionogi. The PLA2 family of enzymes is involved in the arachidonic acid pathway of inflammation. Anthera intends to initiate clinical studies for the lead compound, A-001, as an early intervention therapy for acute chest syndrome in sickle cell patients. In a separate deal, Xanthus Pharmaceuticals has paid an undisclosed sum to Schering AG for the rights to a group of cancer compounds. The deal includes P2045, an 11-amino-acid peptide targeting tumors that overexpress somatostatin receptors; P2045 can be combined with rhenium-188 to deliver a targeted dose of radiation to tumors. The drug was originally developed by Xanthus researchers when they were at Diatide, a company that Schering acquired in 1999.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Takeda buys rights to Ovid’s soticlestat for $856 million
Lilly partners on Rigel’s RIPK1 inhibitors
Janssen, MacroGenics sign second pact

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE