Biotechs license from big pharma

Anthera Pharmaceuticals has licensed the rights to a collection of phospholipase A2 (PLA2) inhibitors from Eli Lilly & Co. and the Japanese firm Shionogi. The PLA2 family of enzymes is involved in the arachidonic acid pathway of inflammation. Anthera intends to initiate clinical studies for the lead compound, A-001, as an early intervention therapy for acute chest syndrome in sickle cell patients. In a separate deal, Xanthus Pharmaceuticals has paid an undisclosed sum to Schering AG for the rights to a group of cancer compounds. The deal includes P2045, an 11-amino-acid peptide targeting tumors that overexpress somatostatin receptors; P2045 can be combined with rhenium-188 to deliver a targeted dose of radiation to tumors. The drug was originally developed by Xanthus researchers when they were at Diatide, a company that Schering acquired in 1999.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter