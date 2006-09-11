Call For Nominations For Baekeland Award

The ACS North Jersey section is soliciting nominations for the 2007 Leo Hendrik Baekeland Award. The award is sponsored by Union Carbide and consists of a gold medal and a $5,000 honorarium. The section presents the award biannually to commemorate the technical and industrial achievements of Baekeland and to encourage younger chemists to emulate his example.
The award is given in recognition of accomplishments in pure or applied chemistry as characterized by the initiative, creativeness, leadership, and perseverance of the individual (indicated by published or unpublished evidence). The winner must be a U.S. citizen under the age of 40 as of Jan. 1, 2006.
Nominations for the award should include a letter describing the nominee's achievements, a brief biography, and a list of the nominee's more important publications. Renominations are encouraged, provided the age requirement is still met. Please submit materials by Dec. 31 to Ambarish K. Singh, Baekeland Award Committee, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., 1 Squibb Dr., New Brunswick, NJ 08903-0191.
