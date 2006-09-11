Advertisement

Contract research

Policy

Contract research

September 11, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 37
I found it interesting to read an article describing the problems with getting chemicals into India for contract research (C&EN, June 5, page 36). Several concerns were expressed along with possible solutions. One clear solution would be to conduct the research in the U.S. There would be a minimal time delay, and it would create and keep jobs in the country and eliminate customs concerns totally.

Since C&EN is the official publication of the American Chemical Society, I am surprised that my suggestion was not yours. Could it be that C&EN is more concerned about keeping publication rights than mitigating the move to shuffle chemical work offshore? Perhaps it is time to relinquish some portion of the "crown jewels" and focus on the membership and their livelihood.

Kenneth Abate
Fombell, Pa.

