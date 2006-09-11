DSM shifts production of alkyds, oils

DSM will end production of alkyd resins in Landskrona, Sweden, next year and concentrate output of the coatings ingredients at sites in the Netherlands and Spain. DSM says the move, which will involve the loss of some 50 jobs, "will sustain and enhance the cost-competitiveness of this business." Separately, DSM has begun production of omega-3 and omega-6 long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids at its Grenzach, Germany, site. The new facility replaces a plant in Heanor, England, that was closed after being severely damaged in a fire three months ago. DSM says the rapid start-up of the Grenzach plant will ensure continuity of supply of the health-food supplements.
