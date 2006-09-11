Galapagos signs chemistry pact

Galapagos' BioFocus DPI chemistry services unit has entered a discovery deal with OneWorld Health, a nonprofit drug company based in San Francisco and backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other donors. BioFocus will apply its medicinal chemistry expertise to identify new drug candidates for OneWorld's diarrheal disease program. Galapagos says the pact is worth about $4 million over two-and-a-half years.
