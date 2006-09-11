ISP acquires capsule unit

International Specialty Products has signed two agreements with Germany's geniaLab BioTechnologie, a specialist in encapsulation technology. Under one, it has acquired geniaLab's line of encapsulated products for personal care, home care, and fabric care markets. Under the second, the two have formed an alliance aimed at developing products for the same three markets using geniaLab's JetCutter bead formation technology.
