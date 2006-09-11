Investing in advanced materials

Three European chemical companies are lead investors in a $50 million venture capital fund that will put money into early-stage advanced materials companies in North America. The firms−BASF, Ciba Specialty Chemicals, and Solvay−aren't disclosing their specific contributions to the fund, organized by Vancouver, British Columbia-based Pangaea Ventures. However, through Pangaea, they say they hope to learn about specialty chemical opportunities in developing nanotechnology, energy, and environmental technology businesses.
