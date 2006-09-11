Meeting On Offshoring Of Engineering

The National Academies will present "Workshop on the Offshoring of Engineering: Facts, Myths, Unknowns, and Implications," Oct. 24-25, in Washington, D.C.
The recent large-scale shift of engineering and other high-skill services from the U.S. to developing countries has sparked intense debate. Some see this phenomenon as a signal that U.S. technological leadership is weakening, although others claim that it is inevitable in the global economy. This workshop examines the offshoring of engineering and its implications for the U.S. economy and features presentations by industry and academic engineering leaders. The meeting, which is free and open to the public, will run from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM on Oct. 24 and from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Oct. 25 in the auditorium of the National Academies building in Washington, D.C.
More information can be found at www.nae.edu/nae/engecocom.nsf/weblinks/PGIS-6SKKDZ?OpenDocument.
Oct. 3-5. CPhI Worldwide. Paris. www.cphi.com
Oct. 3-5. Eurocoat 2006. Barcelona, Spain. www.eurocoat-expo.com
Oct. 5-7. ACS 35th Northeast Regional Mtg. Binghamton, N.Y. www.nerm2006.org
Oct. 10-12. Fall 170th Technical Mtg. & Rubber Mini-Expo. Cincinnati. www.rubber.org
Oct. 14-18. 19th ACS Rocky Mountain Regional Mtg. Tucson, Ariz. www.rmacs2006.arizona.edu/index.htm
Oct. 15-18. Fluoropolymer 2006: Current Frontiers & Future Trends. Charleston, S.C. www.polyacs.org/arcmeetings/fluoro.1006.shtml
