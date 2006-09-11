Minakem gets Chemtec Leuna

SI Group, formerly Schenectady International, has sold its Chemtec Leuna custom fine chemicals unit to Minafin, a Luxembourg-based holding company that owns the French custom synthesis firm Minakem, the former SEAC. Frederic Gauchet, president of Minakem and Minafin, says Chemtec and Minakem both have several important projects before them that could lead to synergies. Chemtec was formed from the research department of the former Leuna-Werke in East Germany.
