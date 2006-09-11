Neose cuts staff by 25%

Neose Technologies, a biopharmaceutical company focused on carbohydrate technology, is consolidating operations to pay down debt and fund R&D. A real estate trust will pay $21 million for Neose's pilot plant in Horsham, Pa., and the firm's headquarters will be shifted to a leased facility in Horsham within the next six months. Headcount will be reduced by roughly 25% as a result of the change; Neose employed 109 people at the end of 2005. The company will spend roughly $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2007 to build more lab and office space at the leased site.
