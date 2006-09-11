Nominations Open For Unilever Award

The ACS Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry invites nominations for the Unilever Award for Outstanding Young Investigator in Colloid & Surfactant Science, established in 2003 by Unilever Corp. The award will be presented at the 81st Colloid & Surface Science Symposium on June 24-27, 2007, at the University of Delaware.
The award recognizes and encourages fundamental work in colloid or surfactant science carried out in North America by researchers in the early stages of their careers. The prize consists of $3,000 and a plaque. In addition, up to $1,000 will be provided toward travel expenses to the meeting at which the award will be presented.
Nominees who received their Ph.D.s within the past seven years are eligible for the award. The cutoff date for eligibility this year is July 1, 2000. Special consideration is given to the originality and creativity of the work and to its potential impact. The research must have been carried out in North America.
Nominations may be made by a colleague or anyone familiar with the nominee's work. The nomination packet should be sent electronically in a single PDF file containing the nomination letter, three letters of support from others in addition to the nomination letter, the nominee's curriculum vita with a complete list of publications, and reprints of up to five papers that demonstrate the nominee's excellence in publication of his or her research work. The nomination letter should contain a carefully edited 25-word citation that reflects the nominee's specific achievements.
Please send materials to Darsh T. Wasan, department of chemical engineering, Illinois Institute of Technology, (312) 567-3001, e-mail: wasan@iit.edu. Nomination materials must be received by Feb. 2, 2007.
