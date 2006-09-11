Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Nominations Open For Unilever Award

September 11, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The ACS Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry invites nominations for the Unilever Award for Outstanding Young Investigator in Colloid & Surfactant Science, established in 2003 by Unilever Corp. The award will be presented at the 81st Colloid & Surface Science Symposium on June 24-27, 2007, at the University of Delaware.

The award recognizes and encourages fundamental work in colloid or surfactant science carried out in North America by researchers in the early stages of their careers. The prize consists of $3,000 and a plaque. In addition, up to $1,000 will be provided toward travel expenses to the meeting at which the award will be presented.

Nominees who received their Ph.D.s within the past seven years are eligible for the award. The cutoff date for eligibility this year is July 1, 2000. Special consideration is given to the originality and creativity of the work and to its potential impact. The research must have been carried out in North America.

Nominations may be made by a colleague or anyone familiar with the nominee's work. The nomination packet should be sent electronically in a single PDF file containing the nomination letter, three letters of support from others in addition to the nomination letter, the nominee's curriculum vita with a complete list of publications, and reprints of up to five papers that demonstrate the nominee's excellence in publication of his or her research work. The nomination letter should contain a carefully edited 25-word citation that reflects the nominee's specific achievements.

Please send materials to Darsh T. Wasan, department of chemical engineering, Illinois Institute of Technology, (312) 567-3001, e-mail: wasan@iit.edu. Nomination materials must be received by Feb. 2, 2007.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Micro-, Nanofluidics Nominations Wanted
Nominations Sought For Young Innovator Award
Unilever Award Invites Nominations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE