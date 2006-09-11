Advertisement

Environment

Report details uses and risks of nanotech in food

September 11, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 37
The Project on Emerging Nanotechnologies has released its report describing the applications, benefits, and risks of nanotechnology used in agriculture and food. The project is a joint initiative supported by the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and the Pew Charitable Trusts. The report, "Nanotechnology in Agriculture & Food Production: Anticipated Application," analyzes publicly available data on federally funded research projects on agriculture and food nanotechnology (C&EN, April 17, page 31). The resulting information is being used to create a searchable online database containing more than 160 research projects that can be found at www.nanotechproject.org/50. The database includes examples of products such as a pesticide formulation that uses nanotechnology to prevent the separation of ingredients and reduce the need for frequent shaking. The food projects in the database include description of a type of canola oil that contains nanomaterials purported to block cholesterol from entering the bloodstream and of a chocolate milkshake that uses nanotechnology to improve taste and increase nutritional value.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

