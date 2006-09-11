Repsol, hte sign R&D agreement

The high-throughput experimentation company hte has entered a catalysis research agreement with Repsol YPF that centers on improving chemical process technology. Madrid-based Repsol, which calls itself one of the world's 10 major private oil companies, produces petrochemicals at sites in Spain, Argentina, and Portugal. "Repsol YPF's R&D is getting introduced to high-throughput technologies and trusts soon to put these into practice," says Francisco Fernández Sibón, the firm's director of chemical technology.
