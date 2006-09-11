Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

U.K. Biotech Industry Gets New Guidelines

by Patricia Short
September 11, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

EUROPE

The U.K.'s BioIndustry Association (BIA) has published new guidelines to help its members comply with the latest financial regulations.

Supported by the Financial Services Authority, the London Stock Exchange, and the bioscience unit of the British government's Department of Trade & Industry, the guidelines aim to underpin investor confidence in the industry. Such confidence is seen as essential to the U.K. bioscience sector's continued growth and stability.

Since BIA first published a Code of Best Practice in 1999, the financial and corporate governance landscapes have changed dramatically, the association says. The new guidelines reflect the introduction last year of a new set of government rules regulating a variety of company actions, including corporate communications and listing on the stock exchange.

Aisling Burnand, chief executive of BIA, says, "In an industry where many companies are valued on the strength of their R&D pipelines and commercial strategy rather than product sales, timely and transparent communication is key." She predicts that the guidelines will assist members in implementing the most recent regulations and in communicating appropriately "for their own benefit and that of the broader industry."

Among the document's main points is that information about a product in R&D should be "fair and accurate, without material omission." The report also stresses that company communications containing scientific terms should include definitions used consistently over time.

In addition to the guidelines, BIA has introduced a basic course in corporate communications for small and early-stage bioscience companies.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE