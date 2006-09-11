Advertisement

Policy

World Congress On Pharma Sciences

September 11, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 37
The 3rd Pharmaceutical Sciences World Congress is scheduled for April 22-25, 2007, in Amsterdam. Its theme is "Optimizing Drug Therapy: An Imperative for World Health."

Like the previous two conferences, in San Francisco (2000) and in Kyoto, Japan (2004), PSWC 2007 will be of interest to those involved in the scientific and professional areas associated with the research and development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, health care, public policy, and drug regulatory standards. It will cover a broad spectrum of topics from basic to applied and clinical sciences, addressing timely issues of importance to drug discovery, development, regulation, and medication management.

PSWC 2007 will also feature interactive round-table discussions, public debates, and poster sessions, and it will devote significant attention to young pharmaceutical scientists through poster and podium presentations, as well as a preconference meeting for graduate students and postdoctoral fellows and a postconference satellite meeting on monoclonal antibodies.

For more information on this conference, visit www.fip.org/PSWC. Abstracts are due by Dec. 15 and must be submitted through the website.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

