... and will exit peroxy field

Dow Chemical will exit the peroxymeric chemicals business, ceasing output of most products by Oct. 31. The company says the exit follows a period of declining revenue and poor market conditions for most products. The decision involves products such as cycloaliphatic epoxides, epoxidized oils, and caprolactone monomers and polymers. Most of these chemicals are made at Dow's Hahnville, La., facility and some at its Institute, W.Va., site. Dow will continue to offer Cyracure-brand photoinitiators via a third-party production agreement.
