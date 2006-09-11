Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

More people study chemistry, NSF finds

September 11, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

NSF has released a statistical report on the number of graduate students and postdocs in science and engineering fields. The 54 tables include historical data from 1975 to 2004 and represent estimated enrollment numbers in science, engineering, and health-related programs in 12,240 graduate departments at 589 institutions in the U.S. and outlying areas. According to the report, the number of graduate students in the physical sciences grew by 36% since 1975, which includes gains of 46% and 44% in chemical engineering and biological fields, respectively. The data also show increasing numbers for field-specific, full-time graduate student enrollment in chemistry-related fields at doctorate-granting institutions from 1997 to 2004. For chemistry, the number grew by 15% to 18,000; for biochemistry, the growth was 10% to 5,279; and for chemical engineering, the growth was 10% to 6,346. The number of postdoc appointees at doctorate-granting institutions was also up in 2004 from 1997. In chemistry, the number of postdocs rose by 10% to 4,100, of whom 2,771 are foreign students holding temporary visas. Chemical engineering postdocs grew by 8% to 688, with 466 being temporary visa holders. And for biochemistry, the number of postdocs rose 4% from 1997 to 2,426, including 1,488 temporary visa holders.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE