Maria L. Auad joined Auburn University in Alabama as an assistant professor of polymer and fiber engineering.

B. Mark Britt was granted tenure as an associate professor in the department of chemistry and physics at Texas Woman's University in Denton.

Leon L. Combs announced his retirement as a professor and chair of the department of chemistry and biochemistry at Kennesaw State University in Georgia after serving in the position since 1992. He is also an emeritus professor at Mississippi State University.

Jin Ryoun Kim will join the department of chemical and biological engineering at Polytechnic University in Brooklyn, N.Y., as the Joseph J. & Violet J. Jacobs Assistant Professor of Chemical & Biological Engineering.

Rastislav Levicky joined the department of chemical and biological engineering at Polytechnic University in Brooklyn, N.Y., as the Donald F. Othmer Assistant Professor of Chemical & Biological Engineering.

Richard D. Sheardy was appointed professor and chair of the department of chemistry and physics at Texas Woman's University, in Denton.

Craig Svensson has been named dean of the Purdue University College of Pharmacy, Nursing & Health Sciences.

Gary Wnek was appointed chair of the department of macromolecular science and engineering, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland.

Associations

Jack E. Dixon will be vice president and chief scientific officer for Howard Hughes Medical Institute in Chevy Chase, Md., effective Feb. 1, 2007. At that time, David A. Clayton will become vice president of research operations.

Business

Page Bouchard will lead the research and preclinical development group at Archemix in Cambridge, Mass.

David Cai joined Cognis Nutrition & Health, based in LaGrange, Ill., as a senior scientist responsible for managing scientific research projects in North America.

Craig W. Carlson was appointed vice president and chief financial officer for Neurobiological Technologies, based in Richmond, Calif.

Dietrich Crail was appointed business director of the pressure-sensitive adhesives business of National Adhesives, a business unit of National Starch & Chemical, based in Bridgewater, N.J.

Paul Donovan has been appointed controller for Midwest BioResearch in Evanston, Ill.

Carolyn Egbert was named to the newly created position of vice president of compliance and corporate responsibility for Solvay America, which has headquarters in Houston.

Virginia Hubert was named vice president of health, safety, and environmental affairs, Responsible Care, for Solvay America, which has headquarters in Houston.

Don R. Kania was named president, chief executive officer, and board member of FEI in Hillsboro, Ore.

Michael Kannisto was appointed director of global staffing, corporate human resources, for Bausch & Lomb, which is based in Rochester, N.Y.

Kishan Khemani joined Plantic Technologies in Melbourne, Australia, as chief technology officer.

Kirk Lawrence joined Adhesives Research, based in Glen Rock, Pa., as electronics market manager for the ARcare Division.

Martha Llaneras was promoted to North American senior manager for technical services, food additives, at International Specialty Products. She will continue to be based in San Diego.

Michael Modak was named vice president of strategic marketing and business development, which is a new organization for Honeywell, based in Morris Township, N.J.

Robert J. Morlino was appointed head of Vertellus Specialty's Health & Specialty Products Division, based in Indianapolis.

Barry J. Niziolek was named vice president and controller of DuPont, based in Wilmington, Del., effective Sept. 15. He succeeds Daniel B. Smith, who is retiring later this year after more than 34 years with the company.

Joe Principe was appointed vice president for marketing and sales for the exclusive Synthesis Business Line at Degussa, which is based in D??sseldorf, Germany.

Dean Ross was appointed senior business development manager at ISP Pharma Technologies. The company's headquarters is located in Wayne, N.J.

Susan M. Stalnecker was named vice president and treasurer of DuPont, based in Wilmington, Del., effective Sept 15. She succeeds John P. Jessup, who will retire later this year after 32 years of service.

Patrick W. Thomas was named chairman of the board of management of Bayer MaterialScience AG. He succeeds Hagen Noerenberg, who will retire at the end of the year after 30 years with the Bayer Group.

Peggy Tsatsos is now a manager in Midwest BioResearch's Analytical Operations Group in Evanston, Ill.

Robert Schaub was appointed vice president of preclinical discovery at Archemix in Cambridge, Mass.

Lawrence S. Slovin was appointed head of the newly created Performance Materials Division of Vertellus Specialities. He will be based in Greensboro, N.C.

Lukas von Hippel joined AllessaChemie as head of sales and marketing based in Germany.

David Weber joined Eksigent Technologies, based in Dublin, Calif., as chief executive officer, president, and director.