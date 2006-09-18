BASF opens OLEDs lab

BASF has opened a new laboratory in Ludwigshafen, Germany, that will work with academic and industrial partners to develop materials for organic electronics. Some 20 scientists from BASF and partners will work at the site, focusing initially on organic light-emitting diodes and photovoltaics. BASF Future Business, along with partners OSRAM, Philips, Aixtron, and Applied Materials, have launched an initiative in OLEDs for lighting. Under the program, the German Ministry of Education & Research and the participating companies intend to spend a total of $750 million on OLED research.
