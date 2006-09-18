Lubrizol will make a multimillion-dollar investment to increase production of thermoplastic polyurethane at its Avon Lake, Ohio, facility. A new polymerization line, to be completed in late summer 2007, will increase capacity by one-third.
Rhodia has lost a French court case in which it sought to receive indemnification for environmental liabilities from its former owner, Rhône-Poulenc, now part of Sanofi-Aventis. Rhodia says it is reviewing its options.
Süd-Chemie is nearly tripling its hydrotalcite capacity in Moosburg, Germany, to 15,000 metric tons per year by 2008. According to Süd-Chemie, hydrotalcite is replacing lead-based stabilizers that are used in polyvinyl chloride-based products.
Shin-Etsu Chemical has raised the capacity of its polyvinyl chloride plant in the Netherlands by 100,000 metric tons to a total of 450,000 metric tons per year. Shin-Etsu bought the plant from Shell Chemicals and Akzo Nobel in 2001.
Toyo Engineering will supply process technology, catalysts, and technical support to Shanxi Lanhua Clean Energy. The Chinese firm is building a coal-based dimethyl ether plant in Jincheng, Shanxi province, that will have capacity of 150,000 metric tons per year.
Dow Chemical will increase capacity for redispersible polymer powders at its plant in Schkopau, Germany. The company says the project will be complete by the first quarter of 2008 and that it "basically doubles" capacity for the construction polymers.
