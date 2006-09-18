Curis launches Chinese labs

Curis is launching a chemistry subsidiary in Shanghai that will advance small-molecule cancer therapies the firm began developing with Shanghai ChemPartner earlier this year. Curis says it plans to initiate a round-the-clock development program involving its U.S. operations in Cambridge, Mass.; the new subsidiary, Curis Shanghai; and ChemPartner chemists working under contract. Curis anticipates that its chemistry costs "will be reduced by 65-75% compared to outsourcing chemistry with traditional Western chemistry providers."
